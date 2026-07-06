England coach Thomas Tuchel also questions FIFA’s decision to cancel Folarin Balogun’s ban

Following FIFA's stunning reversal on Folarin Balogun's suspension, England manager Thomas Tuchel became the latest high-profile voice to weigh in, voicing his thoughts on a decision that has captivated the tournament.

It is not hurricane season in the United States, but FIFA’s shocking decision to overturn Folarin Balogun’s suspension has generated a category-five political storm. With multiple federations taking aim at the ruling, England manager Thomas Tuchel became the latest heavyweight voice to question the governing body’s handling of the USMNT striker ahead of the Americans’ critical clash with Belgium.

Tuchel openly challenged the transparency of the process. “Who overturns this decision and when and on what grounds? And how far does this go now?” Tuchel asked, pulling no punches about his frustration. “It is just strange for me. We just want to have consistency in the decisions. So, is our yellow card after the first minute against Declan Rice… we can now debate endlessly? I think it’s not a yellow card.”

England head coach’s comments echo a growing wave of skepticism sweeping through the tournament, with a sarcastic comments about Donald Trump talking to FIFA to lift the ban for Jarell Quansah, who was sent off in the game against Mexico. The fallout previously forced FIFA President Gianni Infantino to play damage control, publicly defending the integrity of the decision while admitting he received a personal phone call from Trump regarding the matter.

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Belgium have already issued two formal statements, expressing that they are “deeply concerned” by a sudden paradigm shift that swings heavily in the USMNT’s favor. While Balogun is now fully cleared for the Round of 16 showdown, it remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino will thrust him straight back into the starting lineup.

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England, looks on during the England World Cup 2026.

Switzerland join chorus of opposition over Balogun ruling

Standing in solidarity with Belgium, Switzerland have also taken a firm stance against FIFA’s unprecedented intervention. Swiss officials publicly warned that erasing the suspension sets a dangerous precedent, as the tournament reaches its most critical single-elimination phase.

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Even UEFA has weighed in on the controversy, throwing its institutional support behind its European counterpart. Belgium manager Rudi Garcia didn’t hide his disdain either, offering a biting, sarcastic response when pressed on the ruling that directly impacts his game plan.

USMNT camp rallies behind FIFA’s reversal

Predictably, the mood inside the US camp is completely different. Team captain Christian Pulisic strongly defended the ruling, reiterating the squad’s internal belief that Balogun’s initial red card was a massive officiating error that never warranted a multi-game ban in the first place.

Alongside Pulisic, manager Mauricio Pochettino spent the week celebrating the roster boost after FIFA’s decision. Balogun stands as one of the Americans’ most lethal attacking weapons, and his availability fundamentally changes the tactical outlook for the USA against Belgium, a high-stakes fixture that has already finalized its refereeing crew.

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