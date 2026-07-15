Why isn’t Rodrigo De Paul starting today for Argentina vs England at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina will face England for a place in the 2026 World Cup final, but Rodrigo De Paul will not be in the starting lineup.

Argentina will face England in the second semifinal of the 2026 World Cup, aiming to secure a place in the decisive match. Lionel Scaloni will start the game with Rodrigo De Paul from the bench, making a notable tactical change to Argentina’s lineup.

The No. 7 had been one of the pillars of La Albiceleste‘s midfield, but for this crucial match at Atlanta Stadium, the manager decided to adjust the tactical setup in order to withstand England’s attacking pressure.

That being said, this will be the starting XI that Scaloni will field for this match, which will be officiated by referee Ismail Elfath: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Giuliano Simeone, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (C), Julian Alvarez.

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Argentina’s future depends solely on whether they win, tie, or lose against England, a team that will have Declan Rice available. Lionel Messi and his teammates are looking to secure their place in New York next Sunday.

Rodrigo De Paul #7 of Argentina.

England have their absences

Although Jude Bellingham is starting once again for his national team, Thomas Tuchel knows that he will be without an important defender for this match.

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Jarrell Quansah will miss this crucial match because he still has to serve another suspension game after being sent off in the Round of 16 against Mexico. He had previously served the first match of his ban in the quarterfinals against Norway.