England vs Ghana: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 23, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|England vs Ghana
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Tuesday, June 23, 2026
|Time
|4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Liev Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch England vs Ghana in the USA
Fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.
Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this thrilling showdown.
Can I watch England vs Ghana for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new subscribers can also claim a free five-day trial on either service.
Both platforms provide nationwide live coverage, allowing viewers to follow every key moment from start to finish.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
England and Ghana both opened their FIFA World Cup campaigns with victories and now meet in a crucial Group Stage matchup. The Three Lions earned an impressive win over Croatia, with Harry Kane leading the way in a strong team performance.
A second straight victory would send England to the knockout stage, but Ghana enters with confidence after a hard-fought 1-0 result against Panama. The Black Stars will be aiming for an upset that could put them in a strong position to reach the Round of 16.
Antoine Semenyo of Ghana – Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
England vs Ghana: Predicted Lineups
England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Miles O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.
Ghana (4-2-3-1): Jerome Opoku; Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Gideon Mensah, Caleb Yirenkyi; E. Appiah Nuamah, Elisha Owusu; Antoine Semenyo, Benjamin Asare, Kamal Sulemana; Jordan Ayew.
What time is the England vs Ghana match?
The match kicks off today, June 23, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 4:00 PM
Central Time: 3:00 PM
Mountain Time: 2:00 PM
Pacific Time: 1:00 PM