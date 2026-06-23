England vs Ghana: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 23, 2026

England faces Ghana at the Boston Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both rivals won their debut matches and are aiming for a positive result to secure their qualification for the next round. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match England vs Ghana Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Liev Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch England vs Ghana in the USA

Fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this thrilling showdown.

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Can I watch England vs Ghana for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new subscribers can also claim a free five-day trial on either service.

Both platforms provide nationwide live coverage, allowing viewers to follow every key moment from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

England and Ghana both opened their FIFA World Cup campaigns with victories and now meet in a crucial Group Stage matchup. The Three Lions earned an impressive win over Croatia, with Harry Kane leading the way in a strong team performance.

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A second straight victory would send England to the knockout stage, but Ghana enters with confidence after a hard-fought 1-0 result against Panama. The Black Stars will be aiming for an upset that could put them in a strong position to reach the Round of 16.

Antoine Semenyo of Ghana – Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

England vs Ghana: Predicted Lineups

England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Miles O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

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Ghana (4-2-3-1): Jerome Opoku; Marvin Senaya, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Gideon Mensah, Caleb Yirenkyi; E. Appiah Nuamah, Elisha Owusu; Antoine Semenyo, Benjamin Asare, Kamal Sulemana; Jordan Ayew.

What time is the England vs Ghana match?

The match kicks off today, June 23, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM