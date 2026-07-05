England’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs Mexico

England face Mexico in the Round of 16, looking to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup and climb the FIFA rankings.

England and Mexico face off in the Round of 16 at Estadio Azteca. Mexico City. Looking to stay alive in the 2026 World Cup, where any result will define their future. Similarly, both sides look to maintain their high standings within the FIFA rankings.

England remain in the same spot in the rankings thanks to the great results they have secured in the World Cup. Sitting within the top five teams, England find themselves in fourth place with 1,850.97 points, ahead of Brazil and behind Spain.

England are chasing a spot in the quarterfinals, in a match that has confirmed referees, where their potential opponent would be the winner of Brazil and Norway. However, they must not become overconfident against a Mexico side that arrive in excellent form, remaining unbeaten and without having conceded a single goal.

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Mexico vs England comparison

Mexico sit in the 10th spot globally on the official Inside FIFA leaderboard, carrying a strong baseline score of 1,754.30 points. This means they are six spots below England, a gap that could help shape expectations heading into the matchup.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match.

For this Round of 16 clash against the British squad, Mexico arrive after overcoming Ecuador in the Round of 32. El ‘Tri’ defeated the South American squad 2-0 at Estadio Azteca. In their previous round, England overcame the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Thanks to a brace from Harry Kane, the English team mounted a comeback to win 2-1.

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The goalscorers for the Mexican team were Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez. Heading into that World Cup clash, the host team had advanced as the leader of its group, while Ecuador did so by qualifying as one of the top four third-place finishers.

Options were considered to improve the match schedule, taking weather conditions and security reasons into account. Mexico manager Javier Aguirre was even optimistic about it; however, the change did not happen. For the moment, no incidents have occurred, and it is hoped that none will take place following complaints from the Ecuadorian Federation regarding previous altercations involving fans.