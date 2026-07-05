How high is Mexico City? The altitude factor that could affect England vs Mexico at 2026 World Cup

Facing Mexico in the Round of 16 at Mexico City, England will be going up against a monster unlike anything they've faced so far at the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico are undefeated and have yet to concede a goal at the 2026 World Cup. Although Mexico deserve credit for their strong performances so far, the fact that they have played every game at home—and most of them at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca)—helps explain why El Tri have been so dominant. England will be their biggest test yet, but the Three Lions have another giant hurdle to clear in the form of the altitude, which gives Mexico a significant home-field advantage.

The iconic venue of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico’s capital, Mexico City, sits at 2,200 meters (roughly 1.4 miles or 7,220 feet) above sea level. At that altitude, soccer looks much different than it would at a venue with little to no elevation above sea level. Physiologically, players who aren’t used to such conditions (i.e., England’s players) struggle significantly.

The oxygen percentage remains relatively the same, but the air is less dense, meaning oxygen molecules are further apart, require an extra effort to breathe in, causing players to fatigue at an accelerated rate. Altitude sickness becomes a risk, and teams often take different approaches.

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Some believe it’s best to arrive just in time for the game, while others believe every hour counts and choose to arrive early enough to acclimate. The evidence and outcomes associated with both methods suggest it’s largely a crapshoot. As for England, the Three Lions arrived at Mexico City on Friday. Whether two days were enough to settle in and get used to the altitude, only time will tell.

View inside Mexico City Stadium during 2026 World Cup.

Ball physics change as well at Estadio Azteca

Playing at altitude not only changes the physiology of the players’ bodies. It also plays a major role in how the ball behaves. The Trionda, the official match ball of the 2026 World Cup, doesn’t help, either. Being much lighter and played at altitude, it essentially becomes a balloon—one Mexico have mastered, while England have barely kicked it around once or twice.

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At 2,200 meters above sea level, the ball becomes unpredictable. It moves differently through the air, and long-range shots become a different animal. Mexico have shown their teeth in that regard. Against Ecuador, even though La Tri are used to playing at altitude (they play in Quito, which sits 2,850 meters above sea level), Mexico scored two long-range stunners. Raul Jimenez doubled their lead after Julian Quiñones had opened the scoring with a missile of his own.

England could benefit from altitude

These factors could also play to England’s advantage, though. Boasting players with powerful shots like Declan Rice, Harry Kane, and Jude Bellingham, the Three Lions could also look to test Raul Rangel—Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa won’t start for Mexico against England—from distance.

Still, three teams have already tried after facing Mexico in Mexico City, and none have been able to score a goal, let alone defeat El Tri. Playing at Estadio Azteca, Mexico defeated South Africa (2-0), Czechia (3-0), and Ecuador (2-0) at the 2026 World Cup. Moreover, they are undefeated in official outings at Estadio Azteca since 2013.

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Mexico deserve recognition

As if the altitude wasn’t enough of a game-changer, Mexico have also played in front of a sold-out stadium every time, and attendance for England’s game against Mexico won’t be any different. Lastly, even though the altitude and home-field advantage definitely give Mexico an edge, Javier Aguirre’s side deserve credit for their performances so far in the tournament.

Against England, Mexico will face a litmus test. Will the playing conditions be enough to tilt the scales in their favor? Or will they fall victim to the Round of 16 once again? The last time Mexico won a Round of 16 game was at Estadio Azteca against a European team (Bulgaria at the 1986 World Cup). Maybe that’s all they need to match the furthest Mexico have ever gone at a World Cup, even if it’s 40 years later.

In the opposite corner, the Three Lions will have to show their claws in an environment that will be anything but home. If they mean to be kings of the jungle, however, they will be left with no other choice.