What is the weather and temperature for Mexico vs England today at the 2026 World Cup?

With everything set for a high-stakes, win-or-go-home clash, all eyes are on the elements as weather conditions and ambient temperatures at kickoff take center stage for today's massive 2026 World Cup Round of 16 showdown between Mexico and England.

Despite a potential schedule change for the Mexico–England clash in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 due to looming severe weather—which prompted public frustration from El Tri head coach Javier Aguirre—the game will proceed, at this point, as originally scheduled, with kickoff locked in for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Playing in Mexico City presents distinct atmospheric challenges for England, combining high altitude with the region’s intense rainy season. According to The Weather Channel, the kickoff temperature is projected to hover around 64°F, dropping slightly as the evening progresses.

Under these conditions, severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and lightning are highly likely. Meteorologists are tracking a 70% to 96% chance of precipitation alongside heavy cloud cover throughout the match window.

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Is a delay on the horizon for Mexico vs. England?

While local reports out of Mexico initially sparked rumors of a kickoff delay, the 8:00 p.m. ET start time—along with US broadcast details to watch Mexico vs England—remains confirmed for now as officials closely monitor the radar for any necessary contingency plans.

Thunder roars through the sky around Estadio Azteca.



Mexico and England are due to kick off in less than three hours for a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup… pic.twitter.com/QcOrn5qwRO — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 5, 2026

FIFA operates under a strict adverse weather protocol, anticipating that severe rain and electric storms could disrupt tournament play. This blueprint was codified following the 2025 Club World Cup, which saw multiple fixtures delayed due to severe weather.

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Mexico have already navigated a weather delay in 2026

This wouldn’t be El Tri’s first encounter with Mother Nature in this tournament. Severe weather previously forced a one-hour kickoff delay for Mexico’s high-stakes Round of 32 clash against Ecuador after stadium conditions were deemed unplayable at the original time.

If officials trigger a delay tonight, Mexico would become the only team in this World Cup to have multiple knockout-stage matches disrupted by weather, if the matchup against England get delayed. For now, both squads await a final directive from tournament officials as they prioritize player and fan safety.