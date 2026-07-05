Who is the referee for Mexico vs England today at the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico and England play in the 2026 World Cup for the right to go to the quarterfinals.

Mexico will try to beat England at home as the Tri wants to finally get to that all-elusive quarterfinals game. Since 1986, they haven’t been able to do it. Meanwhile, the Three Lions want to regain a long-lost glory.

The referee for this match will be Australian Alireza Faghani. His assistants will also be from the Land Down Under in the names of George Lakrindis and Andrew Lindsay. The fourth referee is Moroccan Jalal Jayed, while the VAR referee is Colombian Nicolas Gallo. The referees, as the players, will have to deal with Mexico’s altitude in this game.

Mexico wants to equalize the furthest result they’ve gotten in World Cup history by reaching the quarterfinals. It’s a tough road ahead, and they know there is a good referee in town for their match vs. England. Alireza Faghani is widely regarded as one of the best and most experienced referees in modern football.

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Faghani in 2026 World Cup

Faghani is praised for his authoritative yet calm personality, allowing matches to flow while keeping players under control. However, he is no stranger to controversial call in this World Cup. Some fans were left in utter confusion as to how he handled a hand ball decision in France vs Senegal.

Referee Alireza Faghani (C)

Still, he is a reliable referee. England also want to go back to World Cup title honors, so having a calmed referee should made them feel comfortable. For instance, the France vs Paraguay game was a physical war, and that’s something that the referee allowed. England won’t have to deal with that on paper.

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Mexico are a titan at home

Mexico have played all four previous game at home and are yet to concede a goal. They are as strong as ever when playing at home. Hence, whatever happens for Mexico, win, tie, or lose vs. England, you can expect a grueling match from the home side.