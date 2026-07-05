What is Mexico’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs England?

Mexico prepare to hunt for a win against England in the Round of 16, looking to advance deep into their 2026 World Cup campaign.

Mexico and England will battle in the Round of 16, where a win, loss, or draw will define their path toward the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Mexico will look to take advantage of the altitude as they seek to continue climbing the FIFA rankings.

Fueled by an exceptional run of form on the big stage, Mexico have climbed to the 10th position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with an official live baseline of 1,754.30 points. It is all thanks to an excellent run in the group stage and defeating Ecuador with ease in the Round of 32.

The tactical hurdle standing between El Tri and a dream ticket to the quarterfinals features a premier European powerhouse built for tournament environments, in a Mexico-England matchup that already has confirmed uniforms.

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England occupy the 4th spot globally on the official Inside FIFA leaderboard, packing an elite tier of 1,850.97 points under Thomas Tuchel.

Julian Quinones #16 of Mexico.

Match delayed

The match between Mexico and England, which features confirmed referees for the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, will kick off with a one-hour delay due to weather conditions, FIFA announced in a statement. The governing body also warned of a packed crowd presence.

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FIFA stated that the decision was made due to adverse weather conditions, including the risk of lightning in the vicinity of Estadio Azteca in the Mexican capital. Hours before the match, heavy rain was recorded in the southern part of the city where the stadium is located, though that did not stop thousands of fans from occupying their seats in the stands.

Estadio Azteca appears mostly painted in the green color of the Mexican jersey, with thousands of fans in their seats waving the country’s flag. Alongside the crowd, the altitude will play a crucial role.

The winner of this match, between England and Mexico, already has a confirmed opponent in the quarterfinals: Norway, who are coming off a 2-0 victory over Brazil, leaving them officially eliminated. The matchup is scheduled for July 11 at Miami Stadium.