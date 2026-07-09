Why is Norway changing hotels before 2026 World Cup quarterfinal vs England?

Norway changed hotels before facing England in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal, making a late adjustment to their base ahead of Saturday’s game at Miami Stadium.

Norway made an unusual change just days before their biggest match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, relocating their team hotel ahead of Saturday’s quarterfinal game at Miami Stadium against England.

The decision came after captain Martin Odegaard acknowledged that the original accommodations were not providing the ideal environment for the squad’s preparation. “There were some things that could have been better, and we fixed them. Just to optimize and prepare ourselves as best as possible for an important match,” Odegaard said after the move, according to The Mirror US.

Norway advanced to the quarterfinals following a stunning 2-1 victory over Brazil, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals. The Scandinavian side will now face England looking to reach the FIFA World Cup semifinals for the first time.

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Why did Norway change hotels before facing England?

Norway relocated from The Dalmar in Fort Lauderdale after the squad experienced several issues during itheir stay, including noise from a nearby construction site, traffic congestion around the hotel, and logistical challenges that affected the team’s daily routine.

Norway players applaud fans after the match. Elsa/Getty Images

Team logistics manager Truls Dæhli explained that the players strongly supported the move despite the inconvenience. “It is brutal having to move, but we are satisfied with the new place, and everyone is happy now. Some people might fear that this will affect the players, but it was the players who wanted this more than anyone else.” Dæhli added that FIFA approved the relocation and that the entire move was completed in approximately two and a half hours.

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Norway says the move was about preparation, not illness

Head coach Stale Solbakken backed the decision, emphasizing that the relocation was intended to improve the team’s preparation rather than respond to the illness reports that circulated in recent days.

“There were a few things that weren’t right there. FIFA agreed with that and was very willing to help us. You would like to have a gathering and meeting room. In total, there were too many little things. It’s not that you can’t live there, but we should be a team, be together and a unit.”

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Solbakken also dismissed reports of a widespread illness within the squad, saying only one member of the support staff had been affected. Team physician Ola Sand echoed that assessment, confirming that all of Norway’s players are healthy heading into the quarterfinal against England.