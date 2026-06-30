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Erling Haaland looking forward to Norway vs Brazil at 2026 World Cup: ‘It will be insane’

Norway has advanced to the Round of 16, where it will square off against Brazil. Erling Haaland, who netted the decisive match-winner against the Ivory Coast, is eager to test himself against the Canarinha at the 2026 World Cup.

Erling Haaland of Norway
© Molly Darlington/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Norway

After booking its spot in the Round of 16, Norway is set for a blockbuster clash with Brazil. Erling Haaland—fresh off scoring the late, crucial goal to sink the Ivory Coast—is fired up to lead the Scandinavian side against the mighty Canarinha at the 2026 World Cup.

Erling Haaland, who wears “Braut Haaland” on his jersey, is one of the standout stars of this 2026 World Cup. He helped Norway defeat the Ivory Coast in the Round of 32, and their next knockout clash is definitely one that fans around the globe should not miss.

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Haaland and Norway will face Brazil, who defeated Japan 2-1, in the Round of 16. For many pundits, this heavyweight clash is worthy of the tournament’s later rounds, but the Manchester City striker is simply excited that the opportunity has arrived earlier than expected. “To play against Brazil, it will be insane!” Haaland said, via SportyTV.

Erling Haaland is having an outstanding 2026 World Cup

Erling Haaland is playing in his first-ever World Cup, marking Norway’s triumphant return to the grand stage after the nation missed out on the previous six editions of the tournament.

With his clinical strike against the Ivory Coast, Haaland logged his fifth goal of the competition. He currently sits just one goal behind Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race—a feat made even more impressive considering he completely missed the group-stage match against France.

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Didier Drogba claims Ivory Coast weren’t awarded a penalty vs Norway at 2026 World Cup

At 25 years old and surrounded by a rising Norwegian golden generation, Haaland’s future in World Cups looks incredibly bright. He already seems destined for a thrilling, long-term race against Kylian Mbappe to see who will eventually pressure the history books as the tournament’s all-time top scorers in the near future.

When will Norway and Brazil clash?

Exactly when and where Brazil and Norway will square off is one of the most common questions among football fans currently. The two iconic teams will face off at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 5.

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
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