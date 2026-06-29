Germany vs Paraguay: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 29, 2026

Germany faces Paraguay at the Boston Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. Germany seeks to reach the round of 16 against Alfaro's tough Paraguay side. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Germany vs Paraguay Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Monday, June 29, 2026 Time 4:30 PM (ET) / 1:30 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Germany vs Paraguay in the USA

Broadcast options across the United States include FOX and Telemundo on standard cable and satellite television services.

Fans can also stream the match live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting soccer showdown.

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Can I watch Germany vs Paraguay for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer eligible new users a free five-day trial.

With nationwide availability on both platforms, viewers can follow every key moment of the contest from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Germany and Paraguay meet with a place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on the line in a matchup that promises plenty of intensity. Germany advanced from the group stage after failing to do so in each of the last two World Cups and now looks to continue its run.

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Paraguay, meanwhile, recovered from an opening loss to the United States to qualify as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams. Germany enters as the favorite, but Paraguay is confident it can make this a tightly contested battle.

Paraguay player Julio Enciso – Stu Forster/Getty Images

Germany vs Paraguay: Predicted Lineups

Germany (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah, Nathaniel Brown; Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlović; Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz.

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Paraguay (4-4-2): Orlando Gill; Juan José Cáceres, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Velázquez, Junior Alonso; Miguel Almirón, Matías Galarza, Andrés Cubas, Mauricio; Gabriel Ávalos, Julio Enciso.

What time is the Germany vs Paraguay match?

The match kicks off today, June 29, at 4:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 4:30 PM

Central Time: 3:30 PM

Mountain Time: 2:30 PM

Pacific Time: 1:30 PM