How many Premier League players do Spain have on their 2026 World Cup roster?

Spain, one of the most talented squads at the 2026 World Cup, currently have several of their players competing in the Premier League.

Spain are already awaiting their final match against Argentina, where the 2026 World Cup champion will finally be determined. A squad filled with top talent, La Roja have the distinction of having six players currently competing in the Premier League.

Different leagues are home to the players in this squad, which are divided between the Spanish, French, and English leagues. These are the players who currently compete in the Premier League.

David Raya, Arsenal

Pedro Porro, Tottenham

Rodri, Manchester City

Martin Zubimendi, Arsenal

Mikel Merino, Arsenal

Victor Muñoz, Liverpool

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It is worth highlighting Marc Cucurella’s situation. Before the start of this tournament, the left-back was transferred to Real Madrid after several years wearing Chelsea’s colors.

Marc Cucurella #24 of Spain.

La Liga provides the majority of Spain’s World Cup squad

It is well known what La Liga represents in the world of soccer, with the competition being a destination for many players looking to develop their careers. Luis de la Fuente’s team has built the majority of its squad from this league, with the exception of the previously mentioned Premier League players, as well as Fabian Ruiz, who plays for PSG.

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Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are the clubs providing the largest number of players. In addition, teams such as Athletic Club, Celta de Vigo, and Real Sociedad have also contributed players to this 2026 World Cup squad.

For a second star

Spain will face Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final this Sunday, July 19, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The highly anticipated match kicks off at 3PM ET. After lifting their historic first trophy in South Africa 2010, La Roja are now chasing their second World Cup star in this epic clash.