In which leagues and clubs do France’s 2026 World Cup players compete?

France, one of the four teams still in contention at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, boasts a roster filled with elite talent.

To reach the semifinal bracket of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a team must undoubtedly have a roster capable of competing at the highest level. France have earned their place among the contenders thanks to their star-studded squad, with several key players competing outside their domestic league, unlike Spain.

Ligue 1 houses eight players, while the Premier League features seven, making them the two leagues with the most representatives in France’s squad. The remaining players are spread across Spain, Italy, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye.

Undoubtedly, Kylian Mbappe has stood out above the rest, remaining firmly in the race for the Golden Boot. Les Bleus are aiming to reach their third consecutive World Cup Final.

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The french wall

Mike Maignan’s statistics at this World Cup justify his role as the undisputed leader. The AC Milan goalkeeper has conceded just two goals throughout the competition, keeping a clean sheet in all of his other appearances.

Mike Maignan #16 of France looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match.

Mike Maignan, AC Milan (Italy)

Brice Samba, Rennes (France)

Robin Riser, Lens (France)

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Les Bleus’ defenders

Didier Deschamps selected several defenders from different clubs, looking for a balance between youth and experience. So far, the strategy has paid off, as he has found defensive solidity from midfield to the back line.

Malo Gusto, Chelsea (England)

Jules Kounde, Barcelona (Spain)

Ibrahima Konate, Real Madrid (Spain)

William Saliba, Arsenal (England)

Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich (Germany)

Lucas Hernandez, PSG (France)

Lucas Digne, Aston Villa (England)

Theo Hernandez, Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Maxence Lacroix, Crystal Palace (England)

Jules Koundé #5 of France in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match.

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The midfield, a place of transition

France’s offensive potential and clinical finishing are well known, but everything begins in midfield. There, Deschamps relies on a direct style of play that often ends with the ball finding the back of the opponent’s net.

Adrien Rabiot, AC Milan (Italy)

Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid (Spain)

N’Golo Kante, Fenerbahce (Turkiye)

Warren Zaire-Emery, PSG (France)

Manu Kone, AS Roma (Italy)

Maghnes Akliouche, Monaco (France)

France’s greatest strength

France have scored 16 goals so far at the World Cup, ranking among the highest-scoring teams in the tournament. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele have been two of the key figures behind the team’s attacking success.

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Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid (Spain)

Ousmane Dembele, PSG (France)

Michael Olise, Bayern Munich (Germany)

Desire Doue, PSG (France)

Bradley Barcola, PSG (France)

Marcus Thuram, Inter Milan (Italy)

Rayan Cherki, Manchester City (England)

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Crystal Palace (England)