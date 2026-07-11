The uniforms Argentina and Switzerland are wearing today at the 2026 World Cup

Argentina and Switzerland have confirmed the uniforms they will wear for today's 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal in Kansas City.

Argentina and Switzerland meet today in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Kansas City Stadium in the United States, with a place in the semifinals on the line.

Argentina enter today’s clash with Switzerland knowing the result carries key implications after keeping their title defense alive with a thrilling 3–2 win over Egypt in the Round of 16. Lionel Scaloni’s side came back from a two‑goal deficit, with Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández sending La Albiceleste into the last eight.

Switzerland, led by Murat Yakin, who said his team can stop Lionel Messi and Argentina, earned their quarterfinal berth after defeating Colombia 4-3 on penalties. Before kickoff, FIFA confirmed the uniform combinations both teams will wear for today’s showdown in Kansas City.

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What uniform is Argentina wearing today?

Argentina, who hold a positive historic record against Switzerland, will wear their iconic white and sky-blue striped jersey, paired with white shorts featuring black details and white socks with navy blue accents for today’s quarterfinal. Joao Pinheiro, the referee for Argentina vs Switzerland today, will wear a yellow shirt.

The Argentine goalkeeper will be dressed in a light green kit with black details, including a matching jersey, shorts, and green socks. Argentina’s substitutes will wear brown training bibs on the sidelines, while their last match saw the Argentine crowd roar with nonstop chants.

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What uniform is Switzerland wearing today?

Switzerland, led by head coach Murat Yakin, will take the field wearing their traditional red jersey with white details, complemented by red shorts and red socks. The Swiss goalkeeper will wear a black kit with dark gray accents, including matching shorts and black socks. Switzerland’s substitutes will use magenta training bibs during the match.