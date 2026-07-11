How many fans are attending Argentina vs Switzerland today at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina and Switzerland face off for the chance to go to the 2026 World Cup semifinal.

Argentina is one of the most coveted teams to watch in this 2026 World Cup. Now that it faces Switzerland with a semifinal berth on the line, it’s expected that Kansas City Stadium will be at a capacity crowd.

Kansas City Stadium is expected to to have all 69,045 seats filled with spectators for Argentina vs Switzerland. Whether Argentina win, tie, or lose vs Switzerland, the quarterfinals matchup between these two is a complete sellout according to FIFA.

The fact is at this point in the tournament, all games should be selling out, as only the elite of the elite are still alive. Given that this game also involves one of —if not— the best player of all time in Lionel Messi, it was almost imperative for this game to be played at a full venue.

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Kansas City is perfect for Argentina

Argentina’s initial 2026 World Cup camp was based in Kansas City. Not only that, but they know the otherwise called Arrowhead Stadium very well, as they’ve played there before.

Players of Argentina

The first game was a 3-0 win over Algeria. Messi scored a brilliant hat-trick to get the World Cup going for the Albiceleste. Now, they come back with the hopes of getting into the final four as Argentina chase a fourth World Cup title.

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Has Switzerland played in Kansas City during 2026 World Cup?

Most of Switzerland‘s World Cup adventure has been in Canada. They’ve played three games in the BC Place in Vancouver. Their other games were played in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Switzerland’s group of players, who compete in different leagues and clubs, were up to the challenge though.

Both teams are still unbeaten in the tournament. Also, both have seen extra time played in their games since the start of the knockout rounds. Therefore, stamina could be key, and given that Argentina didn’t need to fly, it could serve them well.