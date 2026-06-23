In which city and stadium are England vs Ghana playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

England and Ghana meet in a pivotal FIFA World Cup 2026 showdown, with thousands of fans expected to create a packed atmosphere as both nations chase a place in the knockout stage. Here's everything to know.

England’s World Cup journey continues on Tuesday with a fascinating Group L clash against Ghana, a matchup that brings together one of Europe’s traditional powers and one of Africa’s most respected national teams.

Both sides opened the tournament with victories—England defeating Croatia in a high-scoring encounter and Ghana edging Panama—making this a potentially decisive game in the race for a place in the knockout stage.

The match will be played at Boston Stadium, FIFA’s official name for Gillette Stadium, located in Foxborough, Massachusetts, just outside the city of Boston. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 PM ET, and the venue is expected to be packed.

Advertisement

What is the weather forecast for England vs Ghana today?

England vs Ghana is expected to be played in mild conditions, with temperatures around 68-70°F (20-21°C), although scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms could affect the Boston area during the afternoon.

Harry Kane #9 of England trains during an England Training Session on June 22, 2026 (Source: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Forecasts for Foxborough, Massachusetts, indicate cloudy skies, humid conditions and a chance of rain around kickoff time at Boston Stadium. The second Group L game should be played in far more comfortable temperatures.

Advertisement

FIFA’s weather protocols allow officials to suspend matches if lightning or severe weather threatens player and spectator safety, though no major disruption is currently expected for England vs Ghana.

What is the expected attendance for England vs Ghana?

A crowd of more than 63,000 fans is expected for England vs Ghana at Boston Stadium. The match is being played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, which has a World Cup capacity of approximately 63,815 spectators.

Demand for tickets surged after England’s opening 4-2 victory over Croatia. Reports from the United Kingdom indicated that resale prices increased significantly in the days leading up to the match, reflecting the enormous interest.

Advertisement

Boston has already seen large crowds throughout the tournament, with supporters from Scotland, Morocco and other nations creating a vibrant atmosphere around the city. England’s fan base is expected to add more energy.

Have England and Ghana played each other before?

Yes! England and Ghana have met before, but only once at the senior international level. Their lone previous encounter came in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on March 29, 2011, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

That match saw Ghana become one of the few African nations to avoid defeat against England, and it remains the only official meeting between the two countries before this World Cup clash.

Advertisement

As a result, Tuesday’s contest represents the first competitive match ever played between the Three Lions and the Black Stars. Because of the limited head-to-head history, there is little precedent to draw from.