In which city and stadium are Tunisia vs Netherlands playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

The stakes are rising in Group F as Tunisia and the Netherlands meet in a crucial World Cup matchup. Beyond the action on the field, the setting, expected crowd and matchday conditions could all play a role in the occasion.

The Netherlands and Tunisia meet today in Kansas City, Missouri, for their final Group F match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The game will be played at Kansas City Stadium — known as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It one of the largest venues in the competition, with a World Cup capacity of approximately 73,000 spectators. Local officials have described Thursday as one of the biggest World Cup days the city has hosted so far.

The Dutch enter the match with a chance to secure first place in the group, while Herve Renard‘s team will be looking to end its campaign on a positive note despite already being eliminated.

Advertisement

What will the weather be like for Tunisia vs Netherlands today?

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and possible lightning are in the forecast for Tunisia vs Netherlands in Kansas City, creating a risk of delays or interruptions. Local meteorologists have identified Thursday as a high-impact weather day.

Bart Verbruggen of Netherlands reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match (Source: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Weather has already become a major talking point ahead of the Group F clash. Forecasts indicate the possibility of heavy downpours, flash flooding and lightning strikes, conditions that could trigger FIFA’s weather protocols.

Advertisement

Organizers and local authorities have been monitoring the situation throughout the day as thousands of supporters arrive at the stadium. Under FIFA and local safety regulations, lightning detected within the designated safety radius can result in a temporary suspension or delayed kickoff until conditions improve.

While some forecasts suggest temperatures around the upper 70s Fahrenheit (mid-20s Celsius) near kickoff, the greater concern remains the threat of severe weather rather than heat, according to Yahoo Sports.

How many fans are expected to attend Tunisia vs Netherlands?

A crowd of more than 70,000 fans is expected for Tunisia vs Netherlands at Kansas City Stadium. The venue, known outside the tournament as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, has a World Cup capacity of 73,000 spectators.

Advertisement

Although FIFA does not release official attendance figures until after kickoff, local organizers have described Thursday as one of the biggest World Cup days hosted by Kansas City so far.

Thousands of supporters from both nations have traveled to Missouri, with Dutch fans expected to make the strongest visual impact through their traditional pregame “Oranje” celebrations.

The Netherlands’ fan base has effectively turned parts of downtown Kansas City orange ahead of the match. Local media reported that thousands of Dutch supporters gathered for fan walks and celebrations before the game.