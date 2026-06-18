Video: Nathan Saliba scores free-kick goal, celebrates with Ismael Kone’s jersey in Canada vs Qatar

Canada’s thrashing of Qatar at the 2026 World Cup took a sour turn when Ismael Kone was forced to leave the match after suffering a horrifying leg injury. Otherwise, it was trending to be the perfect outing for the Canucks, who pretty much punched their ticket to the round of 32.

However, Kone’s teammates responded immediately in support. Nathan Saliba scored Canada’s fourth goal of the evening with a stunning free kick. In a clear gesture of solidarity, Saliba held up Kone’s jersey in tribute to his injured teammate.

Kone, one of seven players born overseas representing Canada at the 2026 World Cup, received a harsh tackle from behind that twisted his leg in an unimaginable and unfathomable fashion. As he was stretchered off the pitch at BC Place in Vancouver, he saluted the home fans, who felt just as heartbroken as he did after witnessing such scary scenes.

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Nathan Saliba holds up a No. 8 after scoring in support of teammate Ismaël Koné, who exited the match after an injury. pic.twitter.com/Qw8RlL2FNS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2026

Canada secure first World Cup win

In more ways than one, Kone’s unfortunate setback rained on what would’ve been the perfect parade for Canada. “Les Rouges” were well on track to secure their first-ever win at a World Cup, and to do so in commanding fashion. After Kone’s injury, Canada didn’t let their foot off the gas. Perhaps they even turned it up a notch, as if to send an avenging message to the Qatari visitors in British Columbia.

Whatever their reasons, Jesse Marsch’s side put on a performance for the ages and sent a message across the globe. Canada have enough firepower to score in bunches, and they put it on full display against Qatar, who played arguably the worst game of any of the 48 teams at the 2026 World Cup. Against a team as inspired as Canada were, that did Qatar no favors, as they were blown out of the water.

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What’s next for Canada?

Canada will close out the group stage with a matchup against Switzerland on June 24. Both teams are all but through to the next round, and a draw would guarantee they advance as the top two teams in the group.