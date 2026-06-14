Ivory Coast vs Ecuador: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 14, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Sunday, June 14, 2026
|Time
|7:00 PM (ET) / 4:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FS1, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador in the USA
Broadcast coverage in the United States will be available on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional television providers.
Those looking to watch online can stream the action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure not to miss this highly anticipated soccer clash.
Can I watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador for free?
Fans throughout the United States can watch this highly anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both services offering eligible new subscribers a free five-day trial.
With nationwide access on both platforms, viewers can catch every key moment and major play from start to finish.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
One of the key Matchday 1 fixtures delivers an early test between two heavyweight contenders with knockout-stage intensity. With Germany expected to finish top of the group and Curaçao projected at the bottom, the fight for second place likely runs through this matchup.
Ecuador brings a young, dynamic core that has established it as one of South America’s most promising sides, while Ivory Coast counters with a deep, physical squad regarded as one of Africa’s strongest.
With both teams eyeing a crucial early edge in the standings, this showdown could go a long way in shaping the group’s final hierarchy.
Amad Diallo of Ivory Coast – Carl Recine/Getty Images
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador: Predicted Lineups
Ivory Coast (4-3-3): Yahia Fofana; Guéla Doué, Emmanuel Agbadou, Odilon Kossounou, Ghislain Konan; Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré, Seko Fofana; Amad Diallo, Evann Guessand, Yan Diomandé.
Ecuador (4-2-3-1): Hernán Galíndez; Joel Ordóñez, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Moisés Caicedo, Pedro Vite; John Yeboah, Gonzalo Plata, Nilson Angulo; Enner Valencia.
What time is the Ivory Coast vs Ecuador match?
The match kicks off today, June 14, at 7:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 7:00 PM
Central Time: 6:00 PM
Mountain Time: 5:00 PM
Pacific Time: 4:00 PM