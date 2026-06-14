Why isn’t Amad Diallo starting for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup?

Amad Diallo will start on the bench for Ivory Coast in their 2026 World Cup opener against Ecuador.

Ivory Coast begin their 2026 World Cup campaign against Ecuador in a highly anticipated match. The main talking point of the day might be Amad Diallo’s absence from the starting XI, and rather than any injury concern, it appears the manager Emerse Fae has chosen to rest him for tactical reasons.

The African side’s confirmed lineup features a more defensive setup with four defenders, four midfielders, and two forwards. Those forwards are Elye Wahi and Nicolas Pepe.

Ivory Coast and Ecuador will begin their World Cup campaigns in Philadelphia, in what is expected to be a match played in front of more than 65,000 spectators. This fixture closes out the opening round of Group E.

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Amad Diallo’s numbers for Ivory Coast

Since making his international debut for the Ivory Coast in March 2021, Amad Diallo has earned 19 caps and scored 6 goals for the Elephants. After initially featuring sparingly during his early career, the dynamic Manchester United winger experienced a true international breakthrough, establishing himself as a vital part of the squad.

Amad Diallo of Ivory Coast is tackled by John Souttar of Scotland.

His impact has been particularly visible over the last couple of calendar years, highlighted by scoring 3 goals in 2025 and continuing his fine form into 2026 with 2 goals in 5 international appearances, including a crucial strike during an international friendly victory against France.

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Ivory Coast’s schedule

Following their opening match against Ecuador, the Ivory Coast will continue their Group E campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with two critical fixtures. First, the Elephants will travel to Canada to face Germany at the Toronto Stadium on June 20.

Five days later, on June 25, they will return to the United States to close out the group stage against Curacao at the Philadelphia Stadium, where they will look to secure a spot in the knockout rounds.