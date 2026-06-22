Why Julian Alvarez isn’t starting today for Argentina vs Austria at the 2026 World Cup

Argentina play their Matchday 2 Group J game at the 2026 World Cup against Austria with Julian Alvarez starting on the bench.

Argentina and Austria face off in Dallas on Matchday 2 of Group J at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The key storyline is Julian Alvarez’s absence from the starting XI for La Albiceleste, as Lionel Scaloni maintains the debut’s tactical disposition, with Lautaro Martinez as a starter.

Alvarez saw some minutes in the opening match against Algeria, as he was not yet fully fit. The Argentine manager makes just one change to his lineup, with Lionel Messi once again as the captain.

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Thiago Almada Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

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Argentina’s powerful attack

In the Argentine national team, the attack is fully secured by two world-class forwards. Lautaro Martinez boasts an impressive record of 37 goals in 77 appearances, establishing himself as one of the top all-time scorers for this team.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina.

Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez continues to play a vital role, racking up 14 goals in 51 matches and proving to be a key player in the national team’s recent success.

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Argentina and Austria battle for top spot

Argentina and Austria will face off in a crucial match at Dallas Stadium with the goal of securing first place in Group J. The winner will achieve this key milestone and will secure qualification for the Round of 32.

Argentina’s FIFA ranking places it among the top contenders, although their opponent is not expected to back down in this match. The Europeans are dreaming of pulling off an upset and defeating the reigning world champions.