What happens if USA wins, ties or loses vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today at 2026 World Cup?

The U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) faces its first litmus test in the 2026 World Cup, as it takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

Coming off a statement run through the group stage, the real tests lie ahead for Mauricio Pochettino and the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT). Their first stop in the 2026 World Cup’s knockout stage will be against Bosnia and Herzegovina, in a game where only one will remain standing.

With a ticket to the 2026 World Cup‘s Round of 16 on the line, the USMNT hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California). The Stars and Stripes arrive in the elimination round after finishing first in Group D, with two wins and one loss (in a virtually meaningless outing against Turkiye).

As for the Dragons, the Balkan side struggled to find their footing in Group B, but ultimately advanced as one of the best third-place teams at the 2026 World Cup. On paper—and based on the USA’s position and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s FIFA ranking—the USA have the better team and should advance, but anything can happen, and this World Cup has seen underdogs shock the world before. Playing in primetime television and under the eyes of the nation, the Americans can’t afford a misstep in The Bay.

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What happens if the USA win vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina?

The USMNT will advance to the next phase of the knockout stage at the 2026 World Cup with a win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. It would go on to play the winner between Belgium and Senegal in the Round of 16. Because the Red Devils and the Lions of Teranga play before the USA host Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Americans will already know who their opponent will be if they manage to survive the elimination game against the Balkan side.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States.

Moreover, both teams already know where their potential Round of 16 game will be played. If the USA win in San Francisco, they will travel north to the state of Washington, as their Round of 16 game will be played at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field, home of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks). That game will take place on July 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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As for Bosnia and Herzegovina, they will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup with a loss against the United States in San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

What happens if USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina tie?

In the event that the Round of 32 showdown between the USMNT and Bosnia and Herzegovina remains tied at the end of the 90 minutes, the game will be headed to extra time in the 2026 World Cup. Overtime will be 30 minutes long, split into two halves of 15 minutes.

There is no tiebreaking golden-goal rule in the World Cup, meaning the full half hour of extra time must be played to determine a winner. If the game is still tied at the end of extra time, it will all come down to a penalty shootout.

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Whether the game is decided through overtime or a penalty shootout, the winner will advance to the Round of 16 and face Belgium or Senegal, while the loser will return home with long faces and heartbreak all around.

What happens if USA lose vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina?

The USMNT’s 2026 World Cup dream will come to an end with a loss in the Round of 32 against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The USA would be eliminated with a defeat at the hands of the Dragons in the Bay Area, and they would have nothing left to play for in the 2026 World Cup.

As for Bosnia and Herzegovina, they would move on to the Round of 16 to face Belgium or Senegal with spirits soaring after completing one of the biggest shockers of the tournament. Moreover, the USA would become the first co-host of the 2026 World Cup to be eliminated.

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Such a loss would mean the Americans would have to watch the remaining teams compete for ultimate glory on their own soil. The USMNT would be left on the outside looking in as the action unfolds in the land of the free and the home of the brave. The Americans would also extend their winless streak in the knockout stage to 24 years, as they last won an elimination game in the 2002 World Cup.

The USA’s and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s path