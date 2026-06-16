What happens if France win, tie or lose vs Senegal today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

France and Senegal begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup journey in Group I. Find out what a win, draw, or loss could mean for both countries.

France and Senegal open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in a highly anticipated Group I showdown. With Norway and Iraq also competing in the group, both countries understand the importance of starting the tournament with a positive result as they look to secure a place in the knockout stage.

The French enter the competition as one of the favorites to lift the trophy, led by Kylian Mbappe and a squad packed with international stars. Senegal, meanwhile, arrive with confidence and experience, hoping to recreate the success that made them one of Africa’s most respected soccer nations on the world stage.

Because of the expanded 48-team format, the top two teams from each group automatically advance to the Round of 32, while the eight best third-place finishers also qualify. As a result, the outcome of this opening match could have a significant impact on the path both countries face during the remainder of the group stage. Ahead of kickoff, fans can check out the lineups, referee, and uniforms for France vs Senegal with Kylian Mbappé for the 2026 World Cup debut.

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What happens if France beat Senegal?

A victory would give France three points and immediate control of Group I. The French would strengthen their position as favorites to advance and could potentially move one step closer to securing qualification before facing Iraq and Norway in their remaining group matches.

Team of France seen on the pitch during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match. Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images

What happens if France and Senegal tie?

A draw would award one point to both countries and leave Group I wide open. While France would still remain in a solid position to qualify, sharing points in the opener could be viewed as a missed opportunity for one of the tournament favorites.

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For Senegal, a draw against France would represent an excellent result and provide a strong foundation heading into their upcoming matches against Norway and Iraq.

What happens if France lose to Senegal?

A defeat would leave France without points after Matchday 1 and place immediate pressure on their remaining group fixtures. While qualification would still be achievable, the French would likely need strong performances against both Iraq and Norway to avoid a complicated scenario.

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For Senegal, a victory would be one of the biggest results of the opening round and would immediately boost their chances of reaching the knockout stage. It would also evoke memories of the historic 1-0 victory Senegal earned against France in the opening match of the 2002 FIFA World Cup.