Luis de la Fuente delivers fiery ‘ready to go to war’ message before Spain clash against France

Invoking Julius Caesar himself, Luis de la Fuente made his intentions razor-sharp ahead of what promises to be an intense semifinal clash between Spain and France.

Luis de la Fuente didn’t hold back, sending a powerful message to his squad and an indirect warning to their rivals ahead of the high-stakes 2026 World Cup semifinal between Spain and France. It’s a massive clash where both the manager and his players are ready to leave everything on the line.

“You can’t win without suffering, as Julius Caesar said,” the manager recently noted, invoking the Roman emperor. Sending a clear warning to France, a team with a formidable record in World Cup semifinals, he added: “We are READY TO GO TO WAR. If you want to win something important, you have to sacrifice something along the way.“

While de la Fuente has been projecting absolute confidence, reminding everyone that Spain is the only team lately to beat France in back-to-back major tournament formats (the Euro 2024 semifinals and a chaotic 5-4 Nations League semifinal thriller last year), he is also urging extreme caution.

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What can France expect from a message like that?

For Didier Deschamps and the French squad, a message like this from Luis de la Fuente sends a very clear, deliberate signal. In high-stakes knockout match, statements like “ready to go to war” and quoting Julius Caesar are rarely just casual bravado; they are calculated psychological and tactical markers.

De La Fuente with his Spain squad (Getty Images)

Aggressive counter-pressing: Spain will likely look to suffocate France’s midfield early, using tactical fouls if necessary to break up transitions before Kylian Mbappe or Ousmane Dembélé can exploit open space.

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Resilience under pressure: Luis de la Fuente is telling his team that even if France takes the lead or dominates stretches of the match, Spain will not break mentally. France can expect Spain to actively fight for possession, press high up the pitch, and try to impose their rhythm rather than reacting to what Les Bleus do.