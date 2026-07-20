Luis de la Fuente holds Marc Cucurella to tattoo promise after Spain tops Argentina at the 2026 World Cup

Following Spain’s victory over Argentina, head coach Luis de la Fuente is holding Marc Cucurella to his promise of getting a tattoo of the manager's face.

In the buildup to the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, Marc Cucurella made a bold promise involving manager Luis de la Fuente. After lifting the trophy, De la Fuente addressed the headline-grabbing bet during his post-match press conference with a smile.

“‘You’ve made a mistake,’ I said to them. They messed up, but it’s no big deal… They’re going to enjoy it. I’m not ugly enough for them to hide that tattoo somewhere, but… I find it funny, and I’m proud they’re keeping their word. Above all, if you say something, you have to follow through,“ De la Fuente joked, responding to Cucurella’s pre-match vow to get a tattoo of his manager’s face if Spain won the title.

Even amidst the emotion of the historic win, De la Fuente couldn’t resist lightheartedly calling out Cucurella, who served as a fixture in the Spanish lineup throughout the entire tournament.

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The victory goes well beyond the record books, where Spain shattered multiple Guinness World Records. For La Roja, the title against Argentina serves as the ultimate validation of their youth development program, a long-term project spearheaded by De la Fuente, who has now completed a clean sweep of major international trophies.

No sé si recordáis una promesa de un defensa de pelo largo… ¿Os suena?#VamosEspaña | #CopaMundialFIFA pic.twitter.com/G7tTCOvf8u — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) July 20, 2026

Cucurella answers where and when he will get the tattoo done

With anticipation building over where Cucurella will place De la Fuente’s likeness, the full-back weighed in on the pledge and offered a timeline for when he plans to get inked.

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“I don’t know yet. I need to figure out where to put it. People are definitely going to ask to see it, so it has to be somewhere visible. But for now, we have a long flight ahead, and I hope to brainstorm a few ideas and get it done soon,” Cucurella said.

Spain’s players react to historic World Cup victory over Argentina

Beyond the banter between De la Fuente and Cucurella, several Spanish stars reflected on the championship win. Dani Olmo addressed the controversial moment when Argentine players turned their backs during Spain’s trophy presentation.

Meanwhile, it was an emotional tournament for Rodri, who took home the Golden Ball as the World Cup MVP over Lionel Messi. Speaking to the media post-match, the midfielder expressed his hope that Spain’s triumphant run inspires the next generation of soccer players.

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