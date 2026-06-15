Who is Spain’s 2026 World Cup coach? Luis de la Fuente’s profile: Age, contract and more

As Spain pursues World Cup glory, Luis de la Fuente's rise from youth coach to the face of La Roja's revival has become one of the tournament's most compelling stories.

Spain‘s return to the top of international soccer has been one of the sport’s defining stories in recent years, and the man behind it isn’t a household name in the mold of Jose Mourinho or Pep Guardiola: it is Luis de la Fuente.

He leads La Roja into North America carrying the expectations that come with managing one of the tournament favorites after transforming a talented group into European champions.

He spent nearly a decade developing Spain’s youth teams, winning UEFA European titles at the U19 and U21 levels before guiding the Olympic side to a silver medal in Tokyo. Now, finds himself chasing the biggest prize of all.

Advertisement

How old is Luis de la Fuente?

Luis de la Fuente is 64 years old. The Spain manager was born on June 21, 1961, in Haro, La Rioja, and has become one of the most successful coaches in the country’s recent soccer history.

Luis de la Fuente during a press conference one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match (Source: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

After spending decades working within Spanish soccer, he reached the pinnacle of the game by guiding La Roja through one of its most successful modern eras. His experience has helped him connect with the new generation.

Advertisement

How tall is Luis de la Fuente?

Luis de la Fuente is approximately 5-foot-8 (1.72 meters) tall.

As a left-back during his playing days, he was known more for his positioning, work ethic and tactical understanding than for imposing physical attributes. Those same qualities have carried over into his managerial style.

Was Luis de la Fuente a player?

Luis de la Fuente was a professional player before becoming head coach. The current La Roja manager enjoyed a 16-year playing career as a left-back, winning major trophies with Athletic Club before later representing Sevilla and Alaves.

He came through the youth system and made his senior debut in the late 1970s. He was part of one of the most successful periods in the Basque club’s history, helping them win back-to-back La Liga titles in the 1982-83 and 1983-84 seasons.

Advertisement

He also lifted the Copa del Rey in 1984, completing a historic domestic double. After leaving Bilbao in 1987, the defender spent four seasons with Sevilla, where he remained a regular starter in Spain’s top flight.

He amassed 254 appearances and six goals in La Liga, establishing himself as a reliable and tactically intelligent full-back rather than a flashy star. His longest stint came at Athletic Club, the team with which he is most closely associated.

Position: Left-back

Professional debut: 1978 (Bilbao Athletic)

Athletic Club: 1978–1987

Sevilla: 1987–1991

Alavés: 1991–1993

Logroñés: 1993–1994

La Liga appearances: 254

La Liga goals: 6

Major honors as a player: La Liga (1982-83), La Liga (1983-84), Copa del Rey (1983-84) and Supercopa de España (1984)

Advertisement

What is Luis de la Fuente’s contract situation?

Luis de la Fuente is under contract as Spain’s head coach until July 31, 2028. The RFEF extended his deal in January 2025, ensuring that he will remain in charge through the 2026 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2028.

The extension was a reward for one of the most successful starts. He La Roja to the 2023 UEFA Nations League title before leading the national team to victory at UEFA Euro 2024, where Spain defeated England 2-1 in the final.

His previous agreement had been renewed in February 2024 and was set to expire after the 2026 World Cup. However, following Euro 2024 success, the RFEF opted to secure his future for an additional two years.

Advertisement

According to Transfermarkt, the new contract runs through July 31, 2028, meaning he is expected to oversee Spain during:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign.

UEFA Euro 2028, which will be hosted across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The extension also represented a public show of confidence from the RFEF after a period of instability within Spanish soccer. Federation president Rafael Louzan praised his leadership and highlighted the importance of providing stability.

Advertisement

Speaking after signing the new deal, De la Fuente made it clear that remaining with Spain was always his priority. “I am where I want to be. We never considered any other option“, the coach said during the presentation of his renewal.

When did Luis de la Fuente become Spain’s head coach?

Luis de la Fuente became Spain’s head coach in December 2022 and officially assumed the role on January 1, 2023. He replaced Luis Enrique after Spain’s Round of 16 elimination at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Luis de la Fuente of Spain looks on prior to an international friendly match (Source: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His promotion was years in the making. Before reaching the senior team, he coached Spain’s U19, U21 and Olympic squads, developing relationships with many of the players who would later form the backbone of La Roja.

That continuity proved invaluable. By the time he took over the senior side, players such as Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo and Unai Simon were already familiar with his methods and expectations.

Luis de la Fuente’s career highlights

Won two La Liga titles with Athletic Club (1982-83 and 1983-84): Before entering coaching, De la Fuente was part of Athletic Club’s golden era. Playing as a left-back, he helped the Basque side capture back-to-back league titles—still the club’s most recent Spanish championships.

Advertisement

Completed a domestic double in 1984: Athletic Club followed up its league success by winning the Copa del Rey in the 1983-84 season. De la Fuente also lifted the Supercopa de España, making him a trophy winner long before his coaching career began.

Led Spain U19 to the 2015 UEFA European Championship title: After joining the Royal Spanish Football Federation in 2013, De la Fuente earned his first major coaching trophy by guiding Spain’s Under-19 team to the European crown. It was the first sign that he could thrive on the international stage.

Won the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship: Spain defeated Germany 2-1 in the final to secure another youth title under De la Fuente. Several players from that squad, including Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino, later became key figures for the senior national team.

Advertisement

Captured silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Coaching Spain’s U23 side, he reached the Olympic final before falling to Brazil after extra time. The silver medal further enhanced his reputation as one of the federation’s top developers of young talent.

Won the 2023 UEFA Nations League with Spain: Just months after replacing Luis Enrique, De la Fuente led Spain to its first major trophy since 2012. La Roja defeated Croatia on penalties in the final, ending an 11-year wait for silverware. UEFA described the achievement as a breakthrough moment early in his tenure.

Guided Spain to UEFA Euro 2024 glory: This remains the defining accomplishment of his career. Spain won all seven matches at the tournament and defeated England 2-1 in the final to lift a record fourth European Championship. FIFA highlighted the triumph as the culmination of De la Fuente’s 11-year journey through the federation’s ranks.

Advertisement

Rebuilt Spain into one of the favorites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Under his leadership, Spain rediscovered its identity while evolving tactically, blending established leaders with emerging stars like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. The transformation turned La Roja back into one of international soccer’s elite teams.

Luis de la Fuente’s major honors

As a player

La Liga: 1982-83, 1983-84

Copa del Rey: 1983-84

Supercopa de España: 1984

As a coach

UEFA European Under-19 Championship: 2015

UEFA European Under-21 Championship: 2019

Olympic silver medal: Tokyo 2020

UEFA Nations League: 2023

UEFA Euro: 2024