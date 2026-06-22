Marko Arnautovic’s profile: Who is the Austrian forward? Age, height, career and more

Marko Arnautovic remains one of Austria's most recognizable figures. From his rise in European club soccer to leading the line for Austria on the international stage, his journey has featured memorable moments.

Marko Arnautovic has spent nearly two decades carving out one of the most recognizable careers in Austrian soccer. He has built a reputation as a talented and often unpredictable attacker capable of changing matches.

The veteran forward combines physical presence with technical ability, a blend that has helped him succeed across several of Europe’s top leagues. His club journey has included stints with Inter Milan, Bologna and more.

What truly separates him, however, is his place in Austrian soccer history. The striker is his country’s all-time leader in both international appearances and goals, achievements that have made him a central figure for the national team.

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How old is Marko Arnautovic?

Marko Arnautovic is 37 years old. He was born on April 19, 1989, in Vienna, and remains one of the most experienced players in Austria’s national team setup. Despite being in the latter stages of his career, he continues to play a significant role for both club and country.

Marko Arnautovi of Austria celebrates after the international friendly (Source: Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

He has enjoyed remarkable longevity at the highest level of European soccer. Since making his professional debut in the mid-2000s, he has played in several top leagues, including the Eredivisie, Bundesliga, Premier League, Serie A and Serbian SuperLiga.

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Even at 37, he remains an important contributor. During Austria’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he came off the bench to help secure a 3-1 victory over Jordan, scoring a late penalty and playing a decisive role in the win.

How tall is Marko Arnautovic?

Marko Arnautovic is 1.92 meters (6-foot-4) tall. His height has long been one of his biggest physical advantages, allowing him to excel in aerial duels while also serving as a target forward.

What makes him particularly dangerous is that he combines that size with strong technical ability. Unlike many traditional strikers, he is comfortable dribbling, creating chances and dropping deeper into midfield to link play.

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His physical presence remains a valuable asset for Austria, especially in matches where the team needs a focal point in attack or a player capable of holding up the ball against physical defenders.

Which team does Marko Arnautovic play for?

Marko Arnautovic currently plays for Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda) in Serbia. He joined the Serbian powerhouse after previous spells with clubs across Europe and continues to compete in domestic and continental competitions.

Red Star Belgrade is one of the most successful clubs in the Balkans and regularly participates in UEFA competitions. His arrival added international experience and proven goal-scoring ability to the squad.

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Before moving to Red Star, he represented several notable clubs, including FC Twente, Werder Bremen, Stoke City, West Ham United, Shanghai Port, Bologna and Inter Milan for a second spell.

When did Marko Arnautovic start playing for Austria?

Marko Arnautovic made his senior debut for Austria on October 11, 2008, against the Faroe Islands. He was just 19 years old when he earned his first cap and quickly became one of the country’s most important attacking players.

Marko Arnautovic #7 of Austria reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

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He also represented Austria at youth levels, including the Under-19 and Under-21 teams. His performances for the youth sides convinced national team coaches that he could become a cornerstone of Austria’s future.

He played a major role in Austria’s qualification campaigns for UEFA European Championships and FIFA World Cups, helping the national team return to major tournaments on a consistent basis.

By 2026, the veteran player had amassed more than 130 international appearances and nearly 50 goals, making him Austria’s all-time leader in both caps and goals.

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Marko Arnautovic’s career highlights

Austria’s all-time leader in appearances and goals, becoming the most-capped player and top scorer in the history of the national team. By the 2026 World Cup, he had recorded more than 130 caps and nearly 50 international goals.

Made his senior Austria debut in 2008 and remained a key figure for nearly two decades, an extraordinary level of longevity in international soccer.

Won the Dutch Eredivisie with FC Twente in 2009-10, one of the biggest achievements of his early club career.

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Was part of Inter Milan’s 2009-10 UEFA Champions League-winning squad, earning experience at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Established himself in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, becoming one of the league’s most recognizable attacking players.

Enjoyed successful spells in the Premier League with Stoke City and West Ham United, scoring consistently against some of the strongest teams in England.

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Returned to Serie A with Bologna and later Inter Milan, extending his career at the highest level of Italian soccer.

Helped Austria return to the FIFA World Cup in 2026 after a 28-year absence, scoring a stoppage-time penalty against Jordan in the team’s opening match of the tournament.

Became one of Austria’s most influential players of the modern era, known for his blend of physicality, technical skill, leadership and ability to deliver in important matches.