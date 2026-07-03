The uniforms Argentina and Cape Verde are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Argentina and Cape Verde face off in one of the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 matchups at Miami Stadium.

Miami Stadium will host one of the remaining 2026 World Cup Round of 32 matches. Argentina and Cape Verde, both wearing their traditional home kits, will battle for a place in the next stage of the prestigious tournament.

Around 65,000 fans are expected to attend this crucial match, where the reigning world champions will look to continue their winning run. The Blue Sharks, meanwhile, will be aiming to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the World Cup so far.

The weather could prove to be a decisive factor, with intense heat and high humidity expected. Ninety minutes—perhaps even more—stand between Argentina and the African side and a place in the Round of 16. Which of these two teams will ultimately book this spot?

Advertisement

Argentina and Cape Verde’s kits

Canadian referee Drew Fischer will be the man in charge of this Round of 32 clash. Both Argentina and Cape Verde will be easily distinguishable on the pitch in Miami, with each side wearing its traditional home kit.

@FIFA

La Albiceleste will live up to their nickname by wearing their iconic sky blue and white striped shirt, along with white shorts and white socks. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez will be dressed entirely in light green.

Advertisement

Cape Verde, meanwhile, will opt for darker colors. The outfield players will be dressed entirely in navy blue, while the 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha will wear a full yellow kit. To ensure they stand out from both teams, the match officials will wear red.

What comes after the Round of 32?

The winner of the match between Argentina and Cape Verde will secure a place in the Round of 16. There, they will face the winner of Australia vs. Egypt on Tuesday, July 7 at 12:00 noon ET at Atlanta Stadium.