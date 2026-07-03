How many fans are attending Argentina vs Cape Verde today at 2026 World Cup?

The defending world champions Argentina will face the 2026 World Cup Cinderella team in Cape Verde at Miami Stadium in Florida. Given that one is a juggernaut and the other has captured the hearts of many, it’s expected that many eyeballs will be watching this game.

In fact, a capacity crowd of more than 50,000 people is expected in Miami. Everyone wants a chance to see Lionel Messi and Argentina face off against one of tournament’s revelations in a win-or-go-home scenario. In fact, Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni has voiced some concerns for the match vs. Cape Verde.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has quickly become a defining storyline by officially shattering tournament attendance records. Powered by massive North American venues and an expanded 48-team format, the tournament recently surpassed the historic 1994 World Cup mark of 3.6 million live spectators.

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Expected attendance for Argentina vs Cape Verde today

Miami Stadium will host yet another 2026 World Cup matchup. Funnily enough, Lionel Messi plays constantly in this venue given that he is an Inter Miami player, so he knows every inch in this stadium. He also knows how it feels when there are 50,000 fans screaming your name.

General view at Miami Stadium during 2026 World Cup

Now, he will be tasked to score a goal against viral goalkeeper sensation Vozinha. The GK has been quite helpful for Cape Verde’s overachieving 2026 World Cup campaign. Still, it’ll be a tough task for Vozinha to deny Messi from a goal. After all, the Argentinian has six scores in just three games.

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What’s at stake in Argentina vs Cape Verde today?

Given that we’ve already reached the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds, this game is a win-or-go-home matchup. If you win, you go to the Round of 16, while if you lose, you’re eliminated. In simpler terms, it all depends on if Argentina win, tie, or lose to Cape Verde to see what’s next.

For Argentina, going into the next round should feel rutinary. After all, they are the reigning champions and have won three World Cups. Meanwhile, for Cape Verde, they’re set. However, beating Argentina and progressing through to the next round would be one of the biggest upsets in soccer history.