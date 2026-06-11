Mexico vs South Africa: Confirmed lineups for 2026 World Cup inaugural game

Mexico and South Africa are set to open the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Estadio Azteca. Here are the confirmed starting lineups for both teams.

Mexico and South Africa will officially kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they meet at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11. As one of the tournament’s co-hosts, Mexico enter the competition carrying high expectations and looking to start Group A with a victory in front of their home supporters. The buildup to the opener has also included plenty of attention on the Mexico vs South Africa uniforms today.

Javier Aguirre‘s side arrives in strong form after a successful run of preparation matches. Mexico defeated Australia, Serbia, and Ghana during the final stages of their World Cup buildup, showing defensive solidity and attacking efficiency ahead of the biggest tournament on the international calendar.

South Africa, meanwhile, begin their fourth World Cup appearance and hope to make history by advancing beyond the group stage for the first time. After drawing friendlies against Nicaragua and Jamaica, Bafana Bafana face one of the toughest possible tests in the tournament opener against the host nation. Follow Mexico vs South Africa in our live blog for minute-by-minute updates!

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Mexico’s confirmed lineup

Mexico are confirmed to line up in a 4‑3‑3 formation led by experienced striker Raúl Jiménez, with Julian Quiñones and Roberto Alvarado completing the attacking trio.

Raúl Jiménez of Mexico celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the international friendly. Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Mexico’s confirmed XI: José Rangel; Jesús Gallardo, Johan Vásquez, César Montes, Israel Reyes; Erik Lira, Álvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutiérrez; Julian Quiñones, Raúl Jiménez, Roberto Alvarado.

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South Africa’s confirmed lineup

South Africa use a balanced setup focused on defensive organization and quick transitions against Mexico’s attack. Hugo Broos relies on a compact midfield to limit spaces and break forward with pace.

South Africa’s confirmed XI: Ronwen Williams; Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon; Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams, Teboho Mokoena; Iqraam Rayner, Lyle Foster.

Can Mexico take advantage of home-field advantage?

Playing at Estadio Azteca gives Mexico a significant boost heading into the opener. More than 87,000 fans are expected to fill the stadium, creating one of the most electric atmospheres of the tournament.

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South Africa will look to frustrate the hosts and keep the match competitive, but Mexico enter as the favorite thanks to their experience, recent form, and home support. The result could play a major role in shaping the outlook of Group A, which also includes South Korea and Czechia.