Netherlands vs Sweden: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 20, 2026

Netherlands faces Sweden at the Houton Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. After drawing with Japan, the Netherlands will face Sweden, who beat Tunisia 5-1 in its debut. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Netherlands vs Sweden Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Netherlands vs Sweden in the USA

Viewers across the United States will be able to watch this highly awaited contest live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting clash.

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Can I watch Netherlands vs Sweden for free?

Fans throughout the United States can watch this featured showdown live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both offering a free five-day trial for eligible new subscribers.

With nationwide access through either service, fans won’t miss a second of the action, from the opening kick all the way through the closing moments.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Group-stage action continues with two teams coming off very different opening results. The Netherlands were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan after twice taking the lead but failing to hold on.

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Sweden, meanwhile, opened their campaign in dominant fashion with a convincing 5-1 victory over Tunisia.

The Swedes can strengthen their hold on first place with another win, while the Dutch are still searching for their first three points of the World Cup.

Viktor Gyokeres of Sweden – David Ramos/Getty Images

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Netherlands vs Sweden: Predicted Lineups

Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Micky van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké; Tijjani Reijnders, Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen.

Sweden (4-2-3-1): Johansson; Daniel Svensson, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelöf, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Jesper Karlström, Mattias Svanberg; Anthony Elanga, Lucas Bergvall, Yasin Ayari; Viktor Gyökeres.

What time is the Netherlands vs Sweden match?

The match kicks off today, June 20, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM