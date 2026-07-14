France vs Spain: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in 2026 World Cup semifinals on July 14, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|France vs Spain
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Tuesday, July 14, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch France vs Spain in the USA
Television coverage in the U.S. will be available through FOX and Telemundo via traditional cable and satellite providers.
Streaming access is available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this highly anticipated matchup.
Can I watch France vs Spain for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this marquee clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both offering eligible new subscribers a free five-day trial.
Available nationwide on each platform, the broadcast allows supporters to enjoy all the action and pivotal moments throughout the entire match.
De la Fuente explains Pedri’s role in Spain: ‘He cannot play with us the way he plays at Barça’
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
A spot in the FIFA World Cup final will be at stake when France and Spain meet in a highly anticipated semifinal clash. What happens today between France and Spain will determine the first finalist.
France cruised past Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals, with Kylian Mbappe helping Les Bleus secure a comfortable victory. Spain had a tougher path, defeating Belgium 2-1 behind a strong showing from Lamine Yamal and a costly mistake by goalkeeper Senne Lammens.
With a place in the championship match on the line, both sides will be expected to deliver their best in a matchup worthy of the occasion. France will use their home uniform, with Spain wearing their alternative jersey.
Michael Olise of France – Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
France vs Spain: Predicted Lineups
France (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, Kylian Mbappe
Spain (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.
What time is the France vs Spain match?
The match between France and Spain in Dallas kicks off today, July 14, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM