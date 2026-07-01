What’s the furthest Bosnia and Herzegovina has ever gone at a FIFA World Cup?

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s World Cup journey has reached a new milestone at the 2026 tournament, marking the nation’s strongest showing yet on the global stage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina continue to make history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after reaching the knockout stage for the first time since becoming an independent nation. The achievement marks the country’s deepest run in World Cup history and surpasses their previous best performance from 2014.

Before this tournament, Bosnia and Herzegovina had appeared at only one FIFA World Cup, making their debut in Brazil in 2014. That team was eliminated in the group stage despite earning a memorable 3-1 victory over Iran after earlier defeats to Argentina and Nigeria.

The 2026 squad, led by head coach Sergej Barbarez, has now rewritten the nation’s World Cup record by advancing to the Round of 32 after progressing from Group B, setting a new milestone for Bosnian soccer.

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What is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s best-ever World Cup finish?

The nation previously reached only the group stage during their World Cup debut in 2014. Twelve years later, Bosnia returned to the tournament and advanced to the knockout rounds for the first time after finishing third in Group B.

Bosnia and Herzegovina players celebrate after an own goal by Sultan Albrake #18 of Qatar.Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Bosnia opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Canada thanks to a goal from Jovo Lukić, suffered a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland, and then secured qualification with a decisive 3-1 victory over Qatar. Goals from Kerim Alajbegović and Ermin Mahmić helped seal the historic result.

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Bosnia’s World Cup journey through the years

Bosnia and Herzegovina have qualified for the FIFA World Cup twice as an independent nation. The 2014 squad featured players such as Edin Džeko, Miralem Pjanić, Vedad Ibišević, and Sead Kolašinac, with Ibišević scoring the country’s first-ever World Cup goal against Argentina.

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The 2026 generation blends experienced leaders like Džeko and Kolašinac with emerging talents including Ermedin Demirović and Kerim Alajbegović. Their progression to the Round of 32 represents the most successful World Cup campaign in the nation’s history.