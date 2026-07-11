Why was the penalty for England vs Norway overturned in extra time at the 2026 World Cup?

England's penalty appeal against Norway was overturned after VAR ruled there was no foul during extra time of the 2026 FIFA World Cup match.

England and Norway were involved in one of the most controversial moments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup during extra time of their knockout clash, when a penalty initially claimed by the Three Lions was ultimately not awarded after a VAR review.

In a heated contest amid Miami’s soaring temperatures, the incident occurred after Djed Spence made a driving run down the left wing and entered the penalty area, where he appeared to be kicked from behind by Oscar Bobb. The referee initially pointed to the penalty spot, giving England a golden opportunity to take the lead.

Following a video review, referee Clément Turpin determined that there was no foul worthy of a penalty, overturning England’s appeals and allowing play to continue. The decision became one of the defining moments of a tense extra-time period.

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Norway’s goal that was also ruled out

Norway briefly thought they had taken a 2–1 lead when Torbjørn Heggem scored off a loose rebound, but the play was overturned after a decision against Norway in the buildup. England argued there was a foul before the rebound, prompting referee Clément Turpin to check VAR and ultimately disallow the goal in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.



The ref announces the penalty not being awarded to England after the VAR review pic.twitter.com/JRYBoBGm3n — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 11, 2026

How does VAR overturn a penalty decision?

Under FIFA’s VAR protocol, the video review system can intervene when there is a potential clear and obvious error involving a penalty decision. If the VAR believes the referee may have made an incorrect call, the official is invited to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor. After watching the replay, the referee makes the final decision, which may either confirm or overturn the original ruling.

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