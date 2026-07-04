Orlando Gill: From selling his jersey and boots to shining for Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup

Orlando Gill’s life story of resilience has made the goalkeeper one of Paraguay’s standout performers at the 2026 World Cup.

When camera flashes focus on players during a World Cup match, it becomes clear that each of them has reached the pinnacle of the sport. What is often overlooked, however, is the sacrifice required to get there, and Orlando Gill, a standout for Paraguay, is no exception.

The life story of the Guarani goalkeeper resonates with soccer fans everywhere. Reaching his current level was not easy, and without the support of his family and friends, the journey would likely have been even more difficult.

Gill built his career from the ground up in his hometown of San Lorenzo. Established in the Argentine league, Paraguay’s number 12 has emerged as one of the standout players between the posts at the 2026 World Cup.

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From selling his jersey to ultimate glory

The birth of his son Lautaro marked a turning point in Orlando Gill’s life. He arrived while the goalkeeper was taking his first steps in his club’s reserve team, at a time when money was not in abundance.

Orlando Gill #12 of Paraguay saves the Germany’s fourth penalty.

Some health issues involving the child created additional expenses that the family struggled to cover. As a result, Gill decided to sell part of his equipment, including his jersey and even his gloves.

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“After Lauti was born, we had nothing, and Orlando sold the items from the club he was playing for at the time in order to cover expenses. Our son fought for his life, and his father was always there. He sold everything—he even sold his U-20 national team jersey (he couldn’t keep it as a keepsake), his gear, his shoes. He literally sold EVERYTHING,” his wife revealed on Instagram after the goalkeeper’s debut against the USA.

Gill, from San Lorenzo to San Lorenzo

Orlando Gill’s journey from San Lorenzo de Asuncion to San Lorenzo de Almagro in Argentina reflects a remarkable and unexpected evolution in a short span of time. Even Gill himself could not have anticipated such rapid development in his career.

Early on, between 2012 and 2013, he did not always play as a goalkeeper, having featured as a central midfielder before eventually settling into his role between the posts. In early 2024, he made the move from Paraguay’s San Lorenzo to its Argentine namesake, where he spent a full year in the reserve team.

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His strong performances in a side that finished runner-up under head coach Damian Ayude earned him a first-team debut in the final match of the year, before establishing himself as a starter in 2025.