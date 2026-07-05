How many fans are attending Mexico vs England today at the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup will witness a massive atmosphere as Mexico face England in the Round of 16 at Mexico Stadium. Being the largest venue in the tournament, it’s still expected that no seats will be empty today.

Per Yahoo! Sports, an estimated 87,500 fans are attending today’s Mexico vs. England Round of 16. Hence, the mythical stadium will roar once again for one last time. From the quarterfinals and onwards, all games will be played in the United States.

The Mexico national team is looking to ti their furthest finish in World Cup history. Given that they managed to do quarterfinals twice and both times at home, this seems like a perfect time to make it once again.

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Mexico’s strength at this stadium has an explanation

Not only is Mexico a soccer-loving country, but the altitude of the Mexico Stadium, combined with the atmosphere and size that the venue imposes makes this one of the most hostile environments in soccer when playing against Mexico. Hence, England will be in for a treat.

General view inside the Mexico City Stadium.

Mexico have played three of their four games in the 2026 World Cup at the Mexico Stadium. However, they have a lifetime of making the otherwise known Azteca Stadium an absolute fortress, losing just twice in 88 games played. While the game between Mexico vs England was delayed due to weather, it’s still expected that the fans bring a loud energy.

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Has Mexico Stadium being sold out in all 2026 world cup games?

When Mexico have played, yes. FIFA’s high pricing for tickets to watch the games made it impossible for matches not involving Mexico to fully sold out. The tickets’ prices were just not enticing enough.

Colombia vs Uzbekistan didn’t sell out but still drew a massive crowd, especially from Colombians. However, when Mexico play, the stadium is always at a capacity crowd.