The uniforms Mexico and England are wearing today for 2026 World Cup

Mexico and England prepare for their Round of 16 clash at the 2026 World Cup with their uniforms already confirmed.

Mexico and England are preparing for a new battle in the 2026 World Cup, this time in the Round of 16 as they look to secure a spot in the quarterfinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. With uniforms already confirmed, a win, draw, or loss could change history.

Mexico enter the match eager to win, looking to capitalize on the altitude of Estadio Azteca, which will feature a sold-out crowd packed with Mexican fans. Additionally, they arrive undefeated and have yet to concede a goal in the tournament after defeating Ecuador in the Round of 32.

England hope to overcome this stage, aiming for a path to the final that promises to be very complicated, especially in a match that already features confirmed referees. Furthermore, on paper, they maintain a certain advantage and hold an edge due to their higher position in the FIFA rankings.

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Mexico and England confirmed kits

The Mexican national team will return to wearing green with white shorts and red socks in the Round of 16 duel against England. FIFA confirmed the uniform assignments for the July 5 match, meaning the Mexican team will utilize its traditional home jersey in search of a ticket to the quarterfinals.

Mexico and England confirmed kits.

The color contrasts perfectly with England‘s, meaning it will not be necessary to apply the second criterion to differentiate them on the pitch. However, the white shorts would have to be modified if Thomas Tuchel’s squad decides to wear them as part of its kit.

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England will take the field in a white jersey, dark blue shorts, and white socks. The goalkeepers will feature contrasting colors; Mexico‘s goalkeeper will wear magenta with purple details, while England’s will be entirely in yellow.

With this setup, the Mexican national team will wear its traditional jersey—which characterizes it so much—for the third time in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having already worn it against South Africa and Ecuador. Meanwhile, against South Korea, Mexico used black, and against Czechia, white.