Panama vs Croatia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 23, 2026

Panama will face Croatia at the Toronto Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both teams are coming off losses in their debut matches and are aiming for 3 key points. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Panama vs Croatia Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time 7:00 PM (ET) / 4:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Panama vs Croatia in the USA

Fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this thrilling showdown.

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Can I watch Panama vs Croatia for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new subscribers can also claim a free five-day trial on either service.

Both platforms provide nationwide live coverage, allowing viewers to follow every key moment from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With both sides staring at a must-win situation, the stakes couldn’t be much higher. Croatia and Panama enter this pivotal matchup after suffering tough defeats in their opening games, leaving little margin for error.

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Croatia looked in control early against England before unraveling after halftime in a 4-2 loss, while Panama experienced a similar disappointment, dominating stretches of play against Ghana but coming away empty-handed after conceding in the second half.

Another setback could seriously damage either team’s hopes of advancing, making this a high-pressure showdown where three points are the only objective.

Michael Amir Murillo of Panama – Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

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Panama vs Croatia: Predicted Lineups

Panama (3-4-2-1): Orlando Mosquera, Jiovany Ramos Díaz, J. Cordoba Chambers, Andres Andrade, Michael Murillo, C. Harvey Cesneros, Edgar Bárcenas, Cesar Blackman, Christian Martinez, Cecilio Waterman, J. Rodríguez Francis.

Croatia (4-3-3): Dominik Livaković, Josip Šutalo, Luka Vušković, Joško Gvardiol, Josip Stanišić, Luka Modrić, Mario Pašalić, Ivan Perišić, Petar Sučić, Martin Baturina, Petar Musa.

What time is the Panama vs Croatia match?

The match kicks off today, June 23, at 7:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:00 PM

Central Time: 6:00 PM

Mountain Time: 5:00 PM

Pacific Time: 4:00 PM