Predicted lineups for Colombia vs DR Congo today at the 2026 World Cup

Colombia and the DR Congo are gearing up for a high-stakes Round 2 clash in Group K of the 2026 World Cup. Following Portugal’s victory over Uzbekistan earlier in the window, the outcome of this pivotal matchup will go a long way in deciding which of these two squads controls its own destiny to secure a spot in the knockout stage.
The DR Congo turned heads in their Group K opener by stunning Portugal. Relying on a disciplined defensive shape and lethal counterattacks, the Leopards capitalized on a set piece in the final minute of the first half, burying a brilliant header to secure a dramatic equalizer and snatch a point from the European powerhouses.
Meanwhile, Colombia enter this matchup riding the momentum of a commanding 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan. With their potential advancement scenarios already taking shape, the Colombian side will look to stay perfect in group play and lock up another three points against their African opponents.
With the officiating crew and kits locked in, anticipation is building to see how both managers adjust their starting lineups for a high-octane fixture that will shake up the balance of power in Group K.
¡𝗖𝗼𝗻 𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗨𝗟𝗟𝗢 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗼 𝗷𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘀 𝗲𝗹 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗱𝗼 𝗱𝗲 𝗵𝗼𝘆! 😍— Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 23, 2026
🆚 🇨🇩
🗓 Martes 23 de junio
🕞 9:00 pm (hora COL)
🏟 Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (México)
🏆 Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026
📺 Fútbol RCN, App Canal RCN – Gol Caracol, Ditu.… pic.twitter.com/TDsV2m5J5f
Predicted lineup for Colombia
One potential tactical wrinkle for Colombia could come in the attack with Jhon Cordoba, who has fully recovered from a pre-tournament injury. Here is the projected starting XI for Colombia against the DR Congo:
In which city and stadium are Colombia vs DR Congo playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game
- Goalkeeper: Camilo Vargas
- Defenders: Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica
- Midfielders: Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez (C)
- Center Forward: Jhon Cordoba, Luis Diaz
Predicted lineup for DR Congo
With Cedric Bakambu poised to lead the line following his impactful performance against Portugal, the Leopards will chase a historic victory with a fully fit roster. Here is the predicted starting XI for the DR Congo:
- Goalkeeper: Lionel Mpasi
- Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Dylan Batubinsika, Arthur Masuaku
- Midfielders: Samuel Moutoussamy, Charles Pickel, Edo Kayembe
- Forwards: Theo Bongonda, Cedric Bakambu (C), Yoane Wissa
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