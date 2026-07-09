Predicted lineups for France vs Morocco today in 2026 World Cup quarterfinals

France and Morocco meet today in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Here are the predicted lineups for the match at Boston Stadium.

France and Morocco meet today at Boston Stadium for a place in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The quarterfinal clash brings together two of the tournament’s strongest teams after both successfully navigated the knockout stage, with Argentine referee Facundo Tello assigned to this match.

France, led by Didier Deschamps, who provided positive update on Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of game, continued their title pursuit by defeating Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16. Kylian Mbappe converted the decisive penalty in a tightly contested match, sending Les Bleus into another World Cup quarterfinal.

There are just a few games left in the 2026 World Cup, and Morocco arrive full of confidence after an impressive 3-0 victory over Canada. Azzedine Ounahi starred with a brace as the Atlas Lions, coached by Mohamed Ouahbi, continued the momentum built during an outstanding tournament.

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France’s predicted lineup

In their only previous meeting, France came out on top, and Didier Deschamps is expected to keep the core of the team that advanced past Paraguay, with Kylian Mbappe leading an attack that also features Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with his team. Al Bello/Getty Images

Predicted France lineup: Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Michael Olise; Désiré Doué, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé.

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Morocco’s predicted lineup

With a clear difference in squad market values, Mohamed Ouahbi is also expected to stick with the lineup that comfortably eliminated Canada, relying on Azzedine Ounahi’s creativity and the experience of Achraf Hakimi and Yassine Bono.

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Predicted Morocco lineup: Yassine Bono; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi; Bilal El Khannouss, Soufiane Rahimi, Brahim Diaz.