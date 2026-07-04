Bono’s profile: Who is Morocco’s goalkeeper? Age, height, career highlights and more

Among the goalkeepers drawing the most attention at the 2026 World Cup is Yassine Bounou.

Yassine Bounou has built a remarkable reputation on the international stage, though many fans think his last name is written like “Bono”. The talented shot-stopper has represented Morocco since his early days with the U20 team and is close to 100 caps with the senior squad. Born in 1991, he stands above the average height for a soccer goalkeeper.

Though deeply tied to North Africa, he was born in Canada, making him one of the Morocco players born overseas playing in the 2026 World Cup. His journey shows how global modern soccer has become, where elite athletes find great success representing their ancestral homelands.

He chose to represent his family’s heritage early on, which completely shaped his path as a prominent figure in African football. His physical presence makes him a constant threat to opposing forwards who try to challenge him in the air during set pieces.

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Age and height

To look closer at his personal background, the star netminder was specifically born in Montreal and is currently 35 years old. Despite his North American roots, he never played for any Canada national team youth squads during his formative development years.

Yassine Bounou playing against Brazil (Getty Images)

His professional journey also took a distinct path, as he officially debuted as a pro outside Canada to make his name in club football. Physically, his height stands at an impressive 193cm (6-4), which provides him with an incredible reach when diving for tough saves.

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Career highlights and stats

His club trajectory features experience in Spain with clubs like Sevilla and Girona before moving to Al Hilal to continue his stellar career. According to the data from FootyStats, his current stats in the 2026 World Cup highlight his defensive contributions. He has managed to secure 1 clean sheet while facing 10 shots and making 6 saves so far.

These performances are especially meaningful because this is the first World Cup where he is the starting keeper for Morocco. The team relies heavily on his extensive experience and steady leadership to anchor the defensive unit from the back line.