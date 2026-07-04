Mohamed Ouahbi’s profile: Who is Morocco’s coach? Age, career highlights, and more

A manager who knows the national team from the inside and who, despite having no international experience, has taken Morocco far.

Mohamed Ouahbi entered the soccer world with a passion for development and tactical precision rather than on-pitch stardom. He was born in 1976 and raised far from the Atlas Mountains, establishing his early roots in Europe instead. While he never played soccer professionally in his life, his tactical acumen paved an alternative route to the highest levels of the sport.

Ouahbi chose to dedicate his efforts to the sidelines and tactical boards very early in his adult life. He has been working as a manager since 1997, dedicating decades to mastering the intricacies of squad harmony and player development.

Despite his relatively short international experience, he took Morocco to a deep World Cup run that captivated fans globally. His rapid rise through the national ranks culminated in guiding the Atlas Lions through high-stakes matches on the world stage.

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Age and nationality

The 49-year-old tactical mastermind was born in Schaerbeek, a vibrant and diverse municipality located within the Brussels-Capital Region of Belgium. He holds dual Belgian and Moroccan nationality, reflecting both his European upbringing and his deep-seated ancestral connection to North Africa.

Mohamed Ouahbi with Morocco

His very first job as a manager began in Belgium with a local youth team called Maccabi Brussels. Furthermore, he speaks Arabic and French fluently, giving him a seamless communication channel with the modern Moroccan squad.

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Career and experience

His extensive managerial experience is mostly with youth teams from 1997 until 2021 with Maccabi Brussels and Anderlecht youth systems. During his long tenure with Anderlecht, he became a foundational figure in shaping some of Belgium’s finest footballing talents.

He then worked with the Morocco U20 and U23 teams between 2022 and 2026, transitioning smoothly into international management. He has been a decisive manager in getting Morocco to play a highly fluid, possession-oriented, and technically creative style in the World Cup.