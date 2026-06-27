Confirmed lineups without Lionel Messi for Argentina vs Jordan at 2026 World Cup today

Argentina play their final group-stage match of the 2026 World Cup against Jordan, with Lionel Messi starting on the bench.

Argentina have already secured their place in the Round of 32 and will complete their group-stage schedule against Jordan. Without Lionel Messi in the starting lineup, La Albiceleste will face their latest rival in Group J in what is expected to be a packed Dallas Stadium.

The manager turns to squad rotation to give more playing time to players who have yet to feature significantly. Messi is expected to see minutes in the second half, depending on how the match unfolds.

Cristian Romero will miss this match against Jordan. One of the defensive leaders picked up an injury against Austria and was replaced at the time by Nicolas Otamendi, a scenario that is expected to happen again.

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Argentina predicted lineup

With an eye on the Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde, Argentina‘s manager Lionel Scaloni is looking to explore alternatives and give more playing time to players who have not featured extensively so far.

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina coach.

These are the eleven players that will take the field in Dallas against Jordan: Emiliano Martinez; Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Otamendi (C), Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes, Giovanni Lo Celso, Nicolas Paz; Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.

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Jordan predicted XI

Jordan are one of the teams eliminated from the World Cup, so their match against Argentina is simply to fulfill the schedule. These are the 11 players who will start from the outset:

Abulaila; Al-Arab, Nasib, Abu Dahab; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Al-Tamari, Olwan, Al-Mardi.