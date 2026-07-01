Sebastien Desabre’s profile: Who is the DR Congo’s coach? Age, career, teams coached and more

Sebastien Desabre has become one of the breakout coaches of the FIFA World Cup. As DR Congo continues its historic run, interest in the French manager has grown well beyond the sidelines.

Sebastien Desabre has emerged as one of the standout coaching figures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after leading DR Congo back to the tournament for the first time in 52 years, securing a secured a historic return for the Leopards.

The French manager has built his reputation across African soccer, transforming the Leopards into one of the competition’s biggest surprises through tactical discipline and years of experience on the continent.

His managerial journey has taken him through clubs in Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Tunisia, Angola, Morocco, Egypt and France, while also serving as Uganda‘s national team coach before taking over DR Congo in August 2022.

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How old is Sebastien Desabre?

Sebastien Desabre is 49 years old. The manager was born on August 2, 1976, in Valence, France, and has spent nearly two decades building a coaching career that has taken him across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Sebastien Desabre during the team’s training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 (Source: Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)

How tall is Sebastien Desabre?

Sebastien Desabre is 6-foot (1.82 meters) tall. Although height is rarely highlighted for football managers, several soccer databases list the French coach at 182 centimeters (6 ft).

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Nicknamed “The Florist”, he is known far more for his calm presence on the touchline and tactical discipline than for his physical profile. His coaching philosophy emphasizes defensive organization, teamwork and quick transitions.

Which teams has Sebastien Desabre coached?

Sebastien Desabre has coached clubs and national teams in France, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Tunisia, Angola, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Uganda and DR Congo. His managerial career began with ES Cannet-Rocheville.

His extensive experience across multiple leagues has made him one of the most traveled and accomplished French coaches working in African soccer. His coaching résumé includes:

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ES Cannet-Rocheville (France)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast)

Coton Sport (Cameroon)

Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia)

Recreativo do Libolo (Angola)

Dubai CSC (United Arab Emirates)

JS Saoura (Algeria)

Wydad AC (Morocco, twice)

Ismaily SC (Egypt)

Uganda national team

Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Chamois Niortais (France)

DR Congo national team

When did Sebastien Desabre make his debut as DR Congo head coach?

Sebastien Desabre was appointed DR Congo head coach on August 7, 2022. He replaced Argentine manager Hector Cuper after the Leopards failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sebastien Desabre before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match (Source: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

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His appointment marked the beginning of a long-term project aimed at returning DR Congo to the world’s biggest tournament for the first time since 1974. Under his leadership, the team reached the semifinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sebastien Desabre’s career highlights

Won multiple domestic titles with ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast): Desabre announced himself on the African coaching scene after taking charge of ASEC Mimosas in 2010. During his two-year spell, he captured several domestic trophies, establishing himself as one of the continent’s rising managers.

Guided Coton Sport to the Cameroon league title and a CAF Champions League semifinal: After moving to Cameroon, he led Coton Sport to the Elite One championship and a place in the 2012-13 CAF Champions League semifinals, one of the club’s best continental campaigns.

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Added more silverware with Recreativo do Libolo and Wydad AC: Desabre continued collecting trophies by winning the Angolan Super Cup with Recreativo do Libolo before later helping Wydad AC capture the Moroccan league title, adding to his growing résumé across Africa.

Led Uganda to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage: As Uganda’s national team coach, Desabre qualified the Cranes for the 2019 AFCON and guided them to the Round of 16, marking the country’s first appearance in the tournament’s knockout stage in more than 40 years.

Revived DR Congo after taking over in 2022: Appointed in August 2022, Desabre inherited a team that had failed to qualify for the previous Africa Cup of Nations. He quickly transformed the Leopards into one of Africa’s most competitive national teams, leading them to an unbeaten AFCON qualifying campaign.

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Reached the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals: Under Desabre, DR Congo enjoyed its best AFCON run in nearly a decade by reaching the semifinals, reinforcing the team’s return to prominence on the continental stage.

Qualified DR Congo for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Perhaps the greatest achievement of his career came when he guided DR Congo back to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1974, ending a 52-year absence from soccer’s biggest tournament. The qualification fulfilled the main objective established when he accepted the job in 2022.