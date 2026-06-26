The uniforms Senegal and Iraq are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 3

Everything is on the line for Senegal and Iraq in their final Group I showdown. Before the action begins, here's a look at the kits both nations will wear in a match that could determine their World Cup fate.

Senegal and Iraq meet in a crucial Matchday 3 game at the 2026 World Cup, with both teams needing a victory to keep their hopes of reaching the Round of 32 alive. A win, tie or loss could change everything for Senegal against Iraq.

After two losses in their first two matches, neither nation can afford a slip-up in the final Group I fixture. With qualification scenarios hanging in the balance, the stakes could hardly be higher.

As fans prepare for kickoff, FIFA has also confirmed the uniforms both teams will wear for this decisive encounter. It’s going to be a very interesting combination in both kits.

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What uniform is Senegal wearing today?

Senegal will take the field in an all-white kit. The Lions of Teranga will wear white shirts, white shorts, and white socks as they attempt to secure the three points needed to stay in contention for a place in the knockout stage. This look is one of the most recognizable combinations used by the African nation on the international stage.

What uniform is Iraq wearing today?

Iraq will wear an all-green uniform for the match. The Iraqi side is set to appear in green shirts, green shorts, and green socks as they fight to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Uniforms for Senegal vs Iraq

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Why is this match so important?

This is the final Group I match for both nations, and the margin for error is gone. A victory is essential if either team wants to maintain realistic hopes of advancing to the Round of 32. Anything less could leave their World Cup campaign at risk of ending before the knockout stage begins.