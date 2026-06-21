Spain vs Saudi Arabia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 21, 2026

Spain will face Saudi Arabia at the Atlanta Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. After a disappointing draw against Cape Verde, Spain will look to bounce back against the tough Saudi team. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Spain vs Saudi Arabia Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time 12:00 PM (ET) / 9:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia in the USA

Viewers across the United States will be able to watch this highly awaited contest live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting clash.

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Can I watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia for free?

Viewers across the U.S. can stream this marquee matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream, with both platforms currently providing a complimentary five-day trial for qualifying new users.

Available nationwide through either streaming option, the broadcast delivers every moment of the contest live, from the first whistle to the final seconds. You can also follow our live blog of Spain vs Saudi Arabia for updates!

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

One of the most pivotal matchups of the group stage is on deck as Saudi Arabia and Spain square off with valuable points at stake. Saudi Arabia enters after earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Uruguay, a result that felt like a positive outcome considering the flow of the match.

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Spain, meanwhile, was expected to collect all three points against Cape Verde but was held to a surprising scoreless draw. With both teams still chasing a spot in the knockout round, the importance of this contest cannot be overstated, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown. A win, tie or loss could define the World Cup campaign for Spain or Saudi Arabia.

Feras Al-Buraikan of Saudi Arabia in the game against Uruguay – Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Spain vs Saudi Arabia: Confirmed Lineups

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodrigo, Dani Olmo, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal.

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Saudi Arabia (4-4-2): Mohamed Alowais; Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Alamri, Hassan Altambakti, Saud Abdulhamid, Moteb Alharbi; Nasser Aldawsari, Musab Aljuwayr, Abdullah Alkhaibari; Feras Albrikan, Salem Aldwasari.

What time is the Spain vs Saudi Arabia match?

The match kicks off today, June 21, at 12:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 12:00 PM

Central Time: 11:00 AM

Mountain Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM