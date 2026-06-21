What’s Saudi Arabia’s updated FIFA ranking for game vs Spain at 2026 World Cup?

Saudi Arabia are set to clash with Spain in a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Group H showdown, a matchup where the current FIFA rankings will serve as a fascinating measuring stick for both teams' tactical evolution on the world stage.

Spain loom as the next challenge for Saudi Arabia in Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup group stage. With a web of potential advancement scenarios hanging on whether the Spaniards win, draw, or lose against the Green Falcons, anticipation is building for how this high-stakes matchup will unfold on the pitch.

Following their hard-fought draw against Uruguay in the opening round, Saudi Arabia sit at No. 59 in the FIFA world rankings. It is a position they are desperate to improve with a statement result against a powerhouse Spanish side currently sitting at No. 3 in the world.

With everything locked in for the clash—including the refereeing crew and kit selections—this Matchday 2 showdown has the makings of another World Cup shocker. Saudi Arabia will look to exploit a vulnerable Spain squad that sputtered to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in their tournament opener.

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Rankings for teams in Group H alongside Saudi Arabia and Spain

Sitting at No. 59, Saudi Arabia are the second-lowest ranked team in a highly competitive Group H, trailing Spain (No. 3) and Uruguay (No. 18), while sitting just ahead of Cape Verde (No. 63). Those positions are primed to shift dramatically as the group stage progresses, with kickoff times and broadcast details already locked in for the upcoming slate.

🟢 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 🟢



🇪🇸 Spain 🆚 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦

🕐 07:00 PM (KSA)

🏟️ Atlanta Stadium

🏆 FIFA World Cup 2026™️ (Group H – MD2)



Everything to play for 💯#FIFAWorldCup | #GreenFalcons pic.twitter.com/1pinTDvVng — Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) June 21, 2026

The Green Falcons’ current ranking is a far cry from their historical ceiling. The program reached its peak back in July 2004, climbing all the way to No. 21 in the world, while its lowest point came in 2012 when the team plummeted to No. 126.

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Saudi Arabia’s matchups against top-3 FIFA ranked teams

Incredibly, Saudi Arabia have faced a top-three FIFA-ranked opponent just once in their World Cup history, a matchup that produced one of the tournament’s most iconic moments. At Qatar 2022, the Green Falcons clashed with a top-three powerhouse on the world stage for the first time and stunned eventual champions Argentina in a legendary 2-1 upset.

That historic triumph serves as a powerful blueprint and a beacon of hope for a Saudi squad that desperately needs a result. Spain present one of the most daunting challenges in Group H, and after grinding out an initial draw against Uruguay, every single point is critical.