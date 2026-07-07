The uniforms Colombia and Switzerland are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Colombia and Switzerland have confirmed the uniforms they will wear for today's 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match in Vancouver.

Colombia and Switzerland meet today in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. Both teams arrive after winning their respective groups and advancing through the tournament with consistent performances.

Colombia finished unbeaten atop Group K with victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo before drawing Portugal. The South American side then edged Ghana 1-0 in the Round of 32 to continue their World Cup campaign.

Switzerland also topped their group after drawing Qatar, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina, and overcoming host nation Canada. The Swiss reached the Round of 16 by beating Algeria 2-0 thanks to goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye.

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What uniform is Colombia wearing today?

With Salvadoran referee Iván Barton confirmed to officiate the Colombia vs Switzerland match, Colombia will wear their traditional yellow jersey with red details, paired with white shorts featuring red accents and white socks with yellow trim for today’s Round of 16 clash.

The Colombian goalkeeper will be dressed in an all-green kit with darker green details on the jersey, shorts, and socks. Meanwhile, Colombia’s substitutes will wear purple training bibs on the sidelines.

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What uniform is Switzerland wearing today?

Switzerland will take the field wearing their classic red jersey with white details, accompanied by red shorts and red socks with white trim. The Swiss goalkeeper will wear a black kit with dark gray details, including matching shorts and socks.

Switzerland’s substitutes will use olive green training bibs during the match.