The uniforms Czechia and Mexico are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 3

Czechia and Mexico conclude their Group A campaign at the 2026 World Cup with an intriguing matchup at Estadio Azteca.

Czechia and Mexico conclude their Group A campaign in what is expected to be a packed Estadio Azteca. The hosts, already qualified, will take the field in their alternate kit, while the European side will wear an all-red uniform.

For Javier Aguirre’s team, it makes no difference whether they win, draw, or lose, as its place in the Round of 32 has already been secured following its win over South Korea. For Czechia, it is all or nothing.

The Národní tým, currently ranked 43rd in the FIFA World Ranking, know that the only way to secure direct qualification to the next stage is by winning and hoping for a South Africa victory. Otherwise, they will have to rely on goal calculations.

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Czechia and Mexico Kits

The European side will take the field in its home kit: a red jersey, blue shorts, and matching socks. The goalkeeper, meanwhile, will be dressed entirely in turquoise.

@FIFA

Mexico, for the first time in the tournament, will wear their alternate kit. Outfield players will be dressed entirely in white, while the goalkeeper will wear a purple jersey.

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It’s worth noting that, for this crucial match, the officiating crew will be from Argentina. Yael Falcon Perez will be the main referee. He will be assisted by Facundo Rodriguez and Maximiliano Del Yesso.