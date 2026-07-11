England could lose four players to suspension against Norway before a potential World Cup semifinal

England is in a tough spot without even reaching the semifinals, and Norway could be the trigger for total chaos for the Three Lions.

England is staring down a massive dilemma a highly anticipated 2026 World Cup quarterfinal against Norway. The team could be forced into a nightmare scenario regarding its squad selection for a potential semifinal matchup. Declan Rice is among the critical group of players desperately trying to navigate this dangerous tightrope.

Joining him in this stressful situation are Marc Guéhi and Jude Bellingham. Bellingham has been one of the biggest stars of the tournament, scoring a brilliant brace against Mexico in the previous round. Nico O’Reilly is the final player currently sitting just one yellow card away from a suspension.

All four of these indispensable figures accumulated single yellow cards during England’s hard-fought knockout matches earlier in the World Cup. If any of them pick up another booking during the intense battle with Norway, they will be instantly banned for the semifinals.

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Walking the tactical tightrope

Thomas Tuchel faces an incredibly delicate balancing act and could easily choose to protect his stars by substituting them early. If the manager secures a comfortable lead against the Norwegians, pulling these players off the pitch becomes an obvious necessity.

Jude Bellingham #10 of England raects during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match. (Getty Images)

This proactive strategy is essential because FIFA rules dictate that previous single yellow cards are not wiped out until after the quarterfinals. Because the governing body keeps these cautions active through this round, the threat of missing the semifinal remains completely real.

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Emerging options in the Three Lions roster

England possesses a deep squad capable of weathering the storm. If Guéhi faces a ban, the technically gifted Jarell Quansah stands ready to step into the heart of the defense. In the midfield engine room, Adam Wharton provides a reliable alternative to sit in and shield the back four.

Replacing the immense attacking power of Bellingham and O’Reilly would require a slight adjustment to the team’s strategy. Bukayo Saka can easily shift into a more central attacking role to unlock opposing defenses with his flair. Tuchel also has the luxury of calling upon Elliot Anderson, whose recent form ensures the squad won’t drop its standard.